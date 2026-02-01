GAA School Year Registration (26-27)

Hosted by
Production Only
Grades 2 - 8
Rehearsals
Dec 2nd - 18th
Shows
Dec 18th
Production Only
December - March
3rd - 8th Grade
Auditions
Dec 16th - 18th
6-8pm
Rehearsals
Jan 6th - March 5th
6-8pm
*Rehearsal Review ahead of the second weekend of performances: Thursday, March 19th 6pm - 8pm
Tech Week
March 10th - 12th
Shows
March 13th - 15th & 20th - 22nd
Production Only
January - 1st week in April
2nd - 6th Grade
Auditions
Jan 6th - 8th
4pm - 5:30pm
Rehearsals
Jan13th - March 19th
(excluding Feb break)
4pm - 5:30pm
*Rehearsal Review ahead of the second weekend of performances: Thursday, April 2nd 4pm - 5:30pm
Tech Week
March 24th - 26th
Shows
March 27th - 29th & April 3rd & 4th
Production Only
Mid March - 1st week in June
6th - 12th Grade
Auditions
TBD
March 17th - 19th or 24th - 26th
6pm - 8pm
(we know there maybe conflicts these weeks and the first week of rehearsals, we will try hard to accommodate, so you can participate)
Rehearsals
April 7th - May 21st
6pm - 8pm
*Rehearsal Reviews - Saturday May 9th and/or Saturday May 16th 10:30am - 3:00pm
*held at director discretion*
Tech Week
May 26th - 28th
Show
May 29th - 31st & June 4th (TH) - 6th
Production Only
End of April - June
2nd - 6th Grade
Auditions
April 14th - 16th
4pm-5:30pm
(no rehearsal during break)
Rehearsals
April 28th - June 4th
4pm - 5:30pm
*Rehearsal Review ahead of the second weekend of performances: Thursday, June 18th 4pm - 5:30pm
Tech Week
June 9th - 11th
Shows
June 12th - 14th & 19th & 20th
