GAA School Year Registration (26-27)

34 School St

Gorham, ME 04038, USA

Winter Showcase Production ONLY (Copy)
$150

Production Only

Grades 2 - 8


Rehearsals

Dec 2nd - 18th


Shows

Dec 18th

Seussical Jr.
$395

Production Only

December - March

3rd - 8th Grade


Auditions

Dec 16th - 18th

6-8pm


Rehearsals

Jan 6th - March 5th

6-8pm


*Rehearsal Review ahead of the second weekend of performances: Thursday, March 19th 6pm - 8pm


Tech Week

March 10th - 12th


Shows

March 13th - 15th & 20th - 22nd

Frozen, Kids Production Only
$395

Production Only

January - 1st week in April

2nd - 6th Grade


Auditions

Jan 6th - 8th

4pm - 5:30pm


Rehearsals

Jan13th - March 19th

(excluding Feb break)

4pm - 5:30pm


*Rehearsal Review ahead of the second weekend of performances: Thursday, April 2nd 4pm - 5:30pm  


Tech Week

March 24th - 26th


Shows

March 27th - 29th & April 3rd & 4th

Hadestown, Teen Production ONLY
$395

Production Only

Mid March - 1st week in June

6th - 12th Grade


Auditions

TBD

March 17th - 19th or 24th - 26th

6pm - 8pm

(we know there maybe conflicts these weeks and the first week of rehearsals, we will try hard to accommodate, so you can participate)


Rehearsals

April 7th - May 21st

6pm - 8pm


*Rehearsal Reviews - Saturday May 9th and/or Saturday May 16th 10:30am - 3:00pm

*held at director discretion*


Tech Week

May 26th - 28th


Show

May 29th - 31st & June 4th (TH) - 6th

101 Dalmatians, Kids Production ONLY
$395

Production Only

End of April - June

2nd - 6th Grade


Auditions

April 14th - 16th

4pm-5:30pm

(no rehearsal during break)


Rehearsals

April 28th - June 4th

4pm - 5:30pm


*Rehearsal Review ahead of the second weekend of performances: Thursday, June 18th 4pm - 5:30pm


Tech Week

June 9th - 11th


Shows

June 12th - 14th & 19th & 20th

26 - 27 School Year - 5 Days
$450

Includes:

  • Sept - May Enrollment productions*
  • Bussing on selected day
  • Early Release, Inservice & Vacation Days on selected days**


*Excludes productions that rehearse after 5:30pm

**Feb & April Vacations - Tues - Thurs

26 - 27 School Year - 4 Days
$400
$400

Includes:

  • Sept - May Enrollment productions*
  • Bussing on selected day
  • Early Release, Inservice & Vacation Days on selected days**


*Excludes productions that rehearse after 5:30pm

**Feb & April Vacations - Tues - Thurs

26 - 27 School Year - 3 Days
$336
$336

Includes:

  • Sept - May Enrollment productions*
  • Bussing on selected day
  • Early Release, Inservice & Vacation Days on selected days**


*Excludes productions that rehearse after 5:30pm

**Feb & April Vacations - Tues - Thurs

26 - 27 School Year - 2 Days
$256
$256

Includes:

  • Sept - May Enrollment productions*
  • Bussing on selected day
  • Early Release, Inservice & Vacation Days on selected days**


*Excludes productions that rehearse after 5:30pm

**Feb & April Vacations - Tues - Thurs

Inservice/Conference & Vacation Days
$60

Select the number of days that you would like care - $60 / day


Days available:



*included for your 26-27 School Year Enrollment day(s) only

Early Release Days
$40

Select the number of days that you would like care - $40 / day


Days available - all are Wednesdays:



*included for your 26-27 School Year Enrollment day(s) only

Transportation - Gorham Schools ONLY
$12

Quantity selection based on number of days x number of rehearsal weeks.


e.g. 2 Days x 11 week = 22 "tickets"


Annie, Kids - 11 weeks

Holiday Cabaret - 5 weeks

Frozen, Kids - 10 weeks

101 Dalmatians, Kids - 10 weeks


Parents are responsible for arranging with Gorham School Transportation Department.


MUST be the same day EVERY WEEK

Waitlist
Free

We will be in touch as soon as a spot opens.

