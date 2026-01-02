GAA 2026 Summer Theater Registration

About this event
Tuition: $295 (minus $50 deposit)
Grades: Rising 1-4
Camp Dates:
6/22 - 6/26 | 9am - 3pm
Show Dates:
6/26 @ 7pm
6/27 @ 12pm
This hilarious new version of Cinderella offers up a much more contemporary twist to the old tale. This time, Cinderella goes missing and everyone in the kingdom is a suspect. Packed with humor, fresh takes on classic characters, and plenty of pop-culture references (add your own, too), this play is sure to entertain.
Tuition: $295 (minus $50 deposit)
Grades: Rising 2-5
Camp Dates:
7/6 - 7/10 | 9am - 3pm (7/10 early release at noon)
Show Dates:
7/10 @ 7pm
7/11 @ 12pm & 4pm
7/12 @ 2pm
Disney's The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world, and now you have the opportunity to produce this one-of-a-kind musical in your community. Bring the African savanna to life on your stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.
The Lion King KIDS features classic songs from the Broadway musical and animated feature film, including “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “He Lives in You,” and “Hakuna Matata.” Young performers will also get the chance to learn a wide range of new theatrical skills—such as mask-making and puppetry—encouraging them to explore this beloved story with creativity and pride.
Tuition: $395 (minus $50 deposit)
2 Weeks
Grades: Rising 6-12
Camp Dates:
7/13 - 7/24 | 9am - 3pm (7/24 early release at noon)
Show Dates:
7/24 @ 7pm
7/25 @ 2pm & 7pm
7/26 @ 1pm & 5pm
The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."
Tuition: $295 (minus $50 deposit)
Grades: Rising 1-3
Camp Dates:
7/27 - 7/31 | 9am - 3pm
Show Dates:
7/31 @ 7pm
Our Summer Cabaret offers a fun introduction to acting, singing, and dancing in a supportive and engaging setting. Throughout the week, students build confidence on stage through games, improvisation, and age-appropriate scripts while learning the foundations of musical theater. The experience culminates in a performance or showcase and is a great first step toward full production programs.
Tuition: $395 (minus $50 deposit)
2 Weeks
Grades: Rising 4-8
Camp Dates:
8/3 - 8/14 | 9am - 3pm (8/14 early release at noon)
Show Dates:
8/14 @ 7pm
8/15 @ 2pm & 7pm
8/16 @ 1pm & 5pm
The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.
A loose, revue-like structure allows for a great deal of flexibility in staging and cast size in this energetic musical, which follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction" bring his lesson plans vividly to life.
We will be in touch as soon as a spot opens.
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