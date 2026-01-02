GAA 2026 Summer Theater Registration

Tuition: $295 (minus $50 deposit)

Grades: Rising 2-5





Camp Dates:

7/6 - 7/10 | 9am - 3pm (7/10 early release at noon)





Show Dates:

7/10 @ 7pm

7/11 @ 12pm & 4pm

7/12 @ 2pm





Disney's The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world, and now you have the opportunity to produce this one-of-a-kind musical in your community. Bring the African savanna to life on your stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

The Lion King KIDS features classic songs from the Broadway musical and animated feature film, including “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “He Lives in You,” and “Hakuna Matata.” Young performers will also get the chance to learn a wide range of new theatrical skills—such as mask-making and puppetry—encouraging them to explore this beloved story with creativity and pride.