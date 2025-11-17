GAB Nutcracker Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Kendra Scott Jewelry ($110 value) -Elevate your style with TWO gorgeous Kendra Scott pieces! This includes a stunning Cailin Gold Pendant Necklace in White paired with elegant Cailin Gold Crystal Stud Earrings. Perfect for holiday parties!
Thank you to Kendra Scott for this generous donation!
Panera Bread for a Year ($172 value) - Enjoy a delicious You Pick Two meal once a month through January 2027 at ANY Panera location nationwide. That's 12 months of your favorite soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac & cheese!
Thank you to Panera Bread for this generous donation!
Wine & Charcuterie Experience ($200 value) - Wine lovers, this one's for you! Experience a Cooper's Hawk Annapolis wine tasting ($60 value), cheese board, wine glasses, PLUS a $90 gift card for Cheese the Day charcuterie.
Thank you to Cooper's Hawk and Cheese the Day for this generous donation!
Baltimore's National Aquarium Family Pass ($160 value) - Make magical memories at the National Aquarium! This family 4-pack gets you up close with dolphins, sharks, jellyfish, and thousands of stunning sea creatures. Perfect for a weekend adventure or holiday gift!
Thank you to Robbin Wu and M&T Bank for this generous donation!
GAB VIP Experience (Priceless!) - All things Greater Annapolis Ballet! This exclusive package includes a Nutcracker t-shirt, 4 Spring show tickets, 2 Spring event tickets, AND your choice of 2 private lessons OR dinner with a GAB faculty member of your choosing (including Artistic Director Margaret Russell!). A once-in-a-lifetime experience for any ballet lover!
Thank you to our GAB Faculty for this generous donation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!