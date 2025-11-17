Greater Annapolis Ballet

GAB Nutcracker Raffle 2025

A chance to win Kendra Scott Jewelry
$5

Kendra Scott Jewelry ($110 value) -Elevate your style with TWO gorgeous Kendra Scott pieces! This includes a stunning Cailin Gold Pendant Necklace in White paired with elegant Cailin Gold Crystal Stud Earrings. Perfect for holiday parties!


Thank you to Kendra Scott for this generous donation!

A chance to win Panera Bread You Pick Two for A Year
$5

Panera Bread for a Year ($172 value) - Enjoy a delicious You Pick Two meal once a month through January 2027 at ANY Panera location nationwide. That's 12 months of your favorite soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac & cheese!


Thank you to Panera Bread for this generous donation!


A chance to win Wine & Charcuterie Experience
$5

Wine & Charcuterie Experience ($200 value) - Wine lovers, this one's for you! Experience a Cooper's Hawk Annapolis wine tasting ($60 value), cheese board, wine glasses, PLUS a $90 gift card for Cheese the Day charcuterie.


Thank you to Cooper's Hawk and Cheese the Day for this generous donation!

A chance to win Baltimore's National Aquarium Family Pass
$5

Baltimore's National Aquarium Family Pass ($160 value) - Make magical memories at the National Aquarium! This family 4-pack gets you up close with dolphins, sharks, jellyfish, and thousands of stunning sea creatures. Perfect for a weekend adventure or holiday gift!


Thank you to Robbin Wu and M&T Bank for this generous donation!

A chance to win GAB VIP Experience
$5

GAB VIP Experience (Priceless!) - All things Greater Annapolis Ballet! This exclusive package includes a Nutcracker t-shirt, 4 Spring show tickets, 2 Spring event tickets, AND your choice of 2 private lessons OR dinner with a GAB faculty member of your choosing (including Artistic Director Margaret Russell!). A once-in-a-lifetime experience for any ballet lover!


Thank you to our GAB Faculty for this generous donation!

