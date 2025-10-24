GAB Winter Apparel Order 2025

Offered by
Celebrate GAB's 2025 Nutcracker! Dark heathered grey tee with blue glitter "Greater Annapolis Ballet Presents The Nutcracker 2025" design featuring dancer silhouette and snowflakes. Perfect keepsake or holiday gift!
Same beloved Nutcracker 2025 design on a cozy long sleeve! Perfect for layering during rehearsals or wearing all winter long.
Classic crewneck with our Nutcracker 2025 design. Cozy cotton/polyester blend perfect for chilly rehearsals, performances, or everyday winter wear.
Strongly encouraged for RDA, YAGP, NBC, HOPE etc.. Pairs perfectly with black ripstop/trash bag pants. Full-zip performance hoodie in 8.5 oz. 60/35/5 cotton/polyester/spandex blend.
Item Code: GBA-EXP30PZ-SL
Strongly encouraged for RDA, YAGP, NBC, HOPE etc. Pairs perfectly with black ripstop/trash bag pants. Youth full-zip sweatshirt featuring 8.5 oz. 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face.
Item Code: GBA-SS4001YZ-SL
Strongly encouraged for RDA, YAGP, NBC, HOPE etc. Pairs perfectly with black ripstop/trash bag pants. Sleek women's track jacket with slim fit. Lightweight polyester fleece. Full-zip protects buns. GAB logo embroidered. Adult sizes only.
Item Code: GBA-EXP60PAZ-SL
Premium heavyweight hooded sweatshirt featuring 13.5 oz. cross-grain construction with 100% cotton face yarns on solid colors and double-needle stitched hood. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-5000P-SL
Performance hooded sweatshirt in 8.5 oz. 60/35/5 cotton/polyester/spandex blend for comfort and flexibility. No front pocket. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-EXP25PH-SL
Youth hooded sweatshirt in comfortable 8.3 oz. 80/20 ringspun cotton/polyester blend. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-LS1401YZ-SL
Vertical "GREATER ANNAPOLIS BALLET" text down the sleeve only. Perfect for layering under puffy vests or wearing solo! Adult and youth. Black, white, or light blue.
Item Code: GBA -5400-SL
Women's performance quarter-zip in 60/35/5 cotton/polyester/spandex blend for optimal comfort and movement. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy. Perfect for moms and dancers who want a fitted look.
Item Code: GBA-EXP15WPQ-SL
Adult performance quarter-zip pullover in 8.5 oz. 60/35/5 cotton/polyester/spandex blend. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-EXP20PQ-SL
Midweight quarter-zip pullover in 8.5 oz. 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face yarn for superior comfort. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-LS4600QZ-SL
Youth performance quarter-zip featuring 4 oz. 100% polyester interlock jersey with Pro-Lock technology for durability. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy.
Item Code:GBA-41870Y&L-SL
Premium heavyweight crewneck in 13.5 oz. cross-grain construction with 70/30 ring-spun cotton/polyester 3-end fleece and 100% cotton face yarn. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-IND5000C-SL
Heavyweight crewneck sweatshirt in 10 oz. 70/30 ring-spun cotton/polyester 3-end fleece with 100% cotton face yarn. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-IND3000-SL
Midweight crewneck in 8.5 oz. 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face for everyday comfort. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-SS3000-SL
Youth midweight crewneck in 8.3 oz. 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester with 100% cotton face. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.
Item Code: GBA-HY030-SL
The dancer favorite! Sleeveless design keeps core warm with full arm mobility. Perfect layering piece - pair with GAB long sleeve tees! Black puffy vest with GAB LOGO on chest + DANCER'S NAME. Mariia brand. 100% Nylon. Tank sleeves, mock neck, front zipper, side snap buttons.
Sizes: Youth Intermediate (fits 10-12) | Youth Medium (fits 12-14) | Youth Large (fits 14-16) | Women's XS | Women's S | Women's M | Women's L | Women's XL
The dancer favorite! Sleeveless design keeps core warm with full arm mobility. Perfect layering piece - pair with GAB long sleeve tees! Black puffy vest with GAB LOGO on chest.. Mariia brand. 100% Nylon. Tank sleeves, mock neck, front zipper, side snap buttons.
Sizes: Youth Intermediate (fits 10-12) | Youth Medium (fits 12-14) | Youth Large (fits 14-16) | Women's XS | Women's S | Women's M | Women's L | Women's XL
Get warm-up ready with these pants from the Theatricals Classwear line. These warm up pants feature a durable fabric that will keep you warm throughout all of your barre exercises!
Personalize your GAB apparel! Add your dancer's name embroidered on the chest or sleeve of any warm-up jacket, hoodie, quarter-zip, pullover, or crewneck sweatshirt. NOT available on t-shirts. NOT needed for puffy vests (vest embroidery included in vest pricing options). White or black thread. Standard block font. 15 characters max.
NOTE: Please add 1 for each item you'd like embroidered.
