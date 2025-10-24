GAB Winter Apparel Order 2025

Personalize your GAB apparel! Add your dancer's name embroidered on the chest or sleeve of any warm-up jacket, hoodie, quarter-zip, pullover, or crewneck sweatshirt. NOT available on t-shirts. NOT needed for puffy vests (vest embroidery included in vest pricing options). White or black thread. Standard block font. 15 characters max.

NOTE: Please add 1 for each item you'd like embroidered.