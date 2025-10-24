Greater Annapolis Ballet

GAB Winter Apparel Order 2025

Adult/Youth - Nutcracker 2025 Short Sleeve T-Shirt item
Adult/Youth - Nutcracker 2025 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$19

Celebrate GAB's 2025 Nutcracker! Dark heathered grey tee with blue glitter "Greater Annapolis Ballet Presents The Nutcracker 2025" design featuring dancer silhouette and snowflakes. Perfect keepsake or holiday gift!

Adult/Youth - Nutcracker 2025 Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Adult/Youth - Nutcracker 2025 Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$29

Same beloved Nutcracker 2025 design on a cozy long sleeve! Perfect for layering during rehearsals or wearing all winter long.

Adult/Youth - Nutcracker 2025 Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Adult/Youth - Nutcracker 2025 Crewneck Sweatshirt
$35

Classic crewneck with our Nutcracker 2025 design. Cozy cotton/polyester blend perfect for chilly rehearsals, performances, or everyday winter wear.

Adult - Warm-Up Full-Zip Hoodie item
Adult - Warm-Up Full-Zip Hoodie
$65

Strongly encouraged for RDA, YAGP, NBC, HOPE etc.. Pairs perfectly with black ripstop/trash bag pants. Full-zip performance hoodie in 8.5 oz. 60/35/5 cotton/polyester/spandex blend.

Item Code: GBA-EXP30PZ-SL

Youth - Warm-Up Full-Zip Sweatshirt item
Youth - Warm-Up Full-Zip Sweatshirt
$65

Strongly encouraged for RDA, YAGP, NBC, HOPE etc. Pairs perfectly with black ripstop/trash bag pants. Youth full-zip sweatshirt featuring 8.5 oz. 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face.

Item Code: GBA-SS4001YZ-SL

Women's - Warm-Up Full-Zip Track Jacket item
Women's - Warm-Up Full-Zip Track Jacket
$79

Strongly encouraged for RDA, YAGP, NBC, HOPE etc. Pairs perfectly with black ripstop/trash bag pants. Sleek women's track jacket with slim fit. Lightweight polyester fleece. Full-zip protects buns. GAB logo embroidered. Adult sizes only.

Item Code: GBA-EXP60PAZ-SL

Adult - Premium Heavyweight Hooded Sweatshirt item
Adult - Premium Heavyweight Hooded Sweatshirt
$79

Premium heavyweight hooded sweatshirt featuring 13.5 oz. cross-grain construction with 100% cotton face yarns on solid colors and double-needle stitched hood. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.

Item Code: GBA-5000P-SL

Adult - Perform Hooded Sweatshirt item
Adult - Perform Hooded Sweatshirt
$59

Performance hooded sweatshirt in 8.5 oz. 60/35/5 cotton/polyester/spandex blend for comfort and flexibility. No front pocket. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy.

Item Code: GBA-EXP25PH-SL

Youth - Hooded Sweatshirt item
Youth - Hooded Sweatshirt
$59

Youth hooded sweatshirt in comfortable 8.3 oz. 80/20 ringspun cotton/polyester blend. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.

Item Code: GBA-LS1401YZ-SL

Adult/Youth - Long Sleeve Tee item
Adult/Youth - Long Sleeve Tee
$29

Vertical "GREATER ANNAPOLIS BALLET" text down the sleeve only. Perfect for layering under puffy vests or wearing solo! Adult and youth. Black, white, or light blue.

Item Code: GBA -5400-SL

Quarter Zip Pullover - Women's Fit item
Quarter Zip Pullover - Women's Fit
$55

Women's performance quarter-zip in 60/35/5 cotton/polyester/spandex blend for optimal comfort and movement. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy. Perfect for moms and dancers who want a fitted look.

Item Code: GBA-EXP15WPQ-SL

Adult - Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover item
Adult - Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover
$49

Adult performance quarter-zip pullover in 8.5 oz. 60/35/5 cotton/polyester/spandex blend. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy.

Item Code: GBA-EXP20PQ-SL

Adult - Midweight Quarter-Zip Pullover item
Adult - Midweight Quarter-Zip Pullover
$49

Midweight quarter-zip pullover in 8.5 oz. 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face yarn for superior comfort. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy.

Item Code: GBA-LS4600QZ-SL

Youth - Quarter-Zip Pullover item
Youth - Quarter-Zip Pullover
$45

Youth performance quarter-zip featuring 4 oz. 100% polyester interlock jersey with Pro-Lock technology for durability. Available with GAB embroidery in Black or Navy.

Item Code:GBA-41870Y&L-SL

Adult - Premium Heavyweight Crewneck item
Adult - Premium Heavyweight Crewneck
$65

Premium heavyweight crewneck in 13.5 oz. cross-grain construction with 70/30 ring-spun cotton/polyester 3-end fleece and 100% cotton face yarn. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.

Item Code: GBA-IND5000C-SL

Adult - Heavyweight Crewneck item
Adult - Heavyweight Crewneck
$55

Heavyweight crewneck sweatshirt in 10 oz. 70/30 ring-spun cotton/polyester 3-end fleece with 100% cotton face yarn. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.

Item Code: GBA-IND3000-SL

Adult - Midweight Crewneck item
Adult - Midweight Crewneck
$45

Midweight crewneck in 8.5 oz. 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face for everyday comfort. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.

Item Code: GBA-SS3000-SL

Youth - Midweight Crewneck item
Youth - Midweight Crewneck
$39

Youth midweight crewneck in 8.3 oz. 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester with 100% cotton face. Available with GAB embroidery in White, Black, or Navy.


Item Code: GBA-HY030-SL

Puffy Vest - With GAB Logo & Name Embroidery item
Puffy Vest - With GAB Logo & Name Embroidery
$65

The dancer favorite! Sleeveless design keeps core warm with full arm mobility. Perfect layering piece - pair with GAB long sleeve tees! Black puffy vest with GAB LOGO on chest + DANCER'S NAME. Mariia brand. 100% Nylon. Tank sleeves, mock neck, front zipper, side snap buttons.


Sizes: Youth Intermediate (fits 10-12) | Youth Medium (fits 12-14) | Youth Large (fits 14-16) | Women's XS | Women's S | Women's M | Women's L | Women's XL

Puffy Vest - With GAB Logo Embroidery (No Name) item
Puffy Vest - With GAB Logo Embroidery (No Name)
$55

The dancer favorite! Sleeveless design keeps core warm with full arm mobility. Perfect layering piece - pair with GAB long sleeve tees! Black puffy vest with GAB LOGO on chest.. Mariia brand. 100% Nylon. Tank sleeves, mock neck, front zipper, side snap buttons.


Sizes: Youth Intermediate (fits 10-12) | Youth Medium (fits 12-14) | Youth Large (fits 14-16) | Women's XS | Women's S | Women's M | Women's L | Women's XL

Adult/Youth - Warm-Up Pants item
Adult/Youth - Warm-Up Pants
$25

Get warm-up ready with these pants from the Theatricals Classwear line. These warm up pants feature a durable fabric that will keep you warm throughout all of your barre exercises!

Add Name Embroidery item
Add Name Embroidery
$9

Personalize your GAB apparel! Add your dancer's name embroidered on the chest or sleeve of any warm-up jacket, hoodie, quarter-zip, pullover, or crewneck sweatshirt. NOT available on t-shirts. NOT needed for puffy vests (vest embroidery included in vest pricing options). White or black thread. Standard block font. 15 characters max.

NOTE: Please add 1 for each item you'd like embroidered.

