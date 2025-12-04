Hosted by

Gabriela's Families In Need

About this event

Sales closed

Gabriela's Families In Need Silent Auction

Outdoor Photo Shoot item
Outdoor Photo Shoot
$30

Starting bid

We will discuss date, location, clothing, poses. After your session, all images will be on my password protected website for you to view and make your selection of your top ten images, that will be professionally touched up and ready for print.

Downtown Lifestyle Branding Session item
Downtown Lifestyle Branding Session
$55

Starting bid

We will discuss date, location, clothing, and poses. After your session, all images will be on my password protected website for you to view and make your selection of your top ten images that will be professionally touched up and ready for print.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!