Educating Playfully Inc

Hosted by

Educating Playfully Inc

About this event

Gaga For Good

29646 Agoura Rd

Agoura Hills, CA 91301, USA

Howdy Do
$60

Enjoy an adults-only evening filled with friendly competition and great food. Each ticket includes 2 entries into the high-energy Gaga tournament, dinner, and dessert.

Drink Ticket
$10

Add a drink ticket to your package! Each drink ticket is good for one beverage crafted by our expert bartenders. Choose from signature cocktails, wine, or beer. Cheers!


*Please note: Drink tickets may only be purchased in addition to the Howdy Do Ticket.

🌟 Golden Ticket 🌟
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Golden Ticket is your all-access pass for four guests. Each guest receives entry to two Gaga games, with one guaranteed entry into the Championship Round.


The package also includes dinner and dessert for all four guests, eight drink tickets and four exclusive Kinneret mugs (2 black and 2 white)


Come ready to play, celebrate, and do it in style.

Add a donation for Educating Playfully Inc

$

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