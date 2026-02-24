Gaga For Good

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an adults-only evening filled with friendly competition and great food. Each ticket includes 2 entries into the high-energy Gaga tournament, dinner, and dessert.
Add a drink ticket to your package! Each drink ticket is good for one beverage crafted by our expert bartenders. Choose from signature cocktails, wine, or beer. Cheers!
*Please note: Drink tickets may only be purchased in addition to the Howdy Do Ticket.
The Golden Ticket is your all-access pass for four guests. Each guest receives entry to two Gaga games, with one guaranteed entry into the Championship Round.
The package also includes dinner and dessert for all four guests, eight drink tickets and four exclusive Kinneret mugs (2 black and 2 white)
Come ready to play, celebrate, and do it in style.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!