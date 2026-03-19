Gaga For Good Limited Edition Swag

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Cozy up in camp pride. This deep teal hooded sweatshirt with pink details, features a clean, timeless look with a small “Camp Kinneret” logo on the front chest and a bold vintage inspired circular emblem on the back highlighting the Kinneret water tower.
Cozy up in camp pride. This charcoal hooded sweatshirt with white details, features a clean, timeless look with a small “Camp Kinneret” logo on the front chest and a bold vintage inspired circular emblem on the back highlighting the Kinneret water tower.
Show your camp pride with this soft and comfortable Camp Kinneret tee, featuring a vintage inspired crest celebrating camp.
Printed on a premium BELLA + CANVAS CVC Jersey Tee, this shirt is made from a lightweight cotton polyester blend that is perfect for everyday wear.
Show your camp pride with this soft and comfortable Camp Kinneret tee, featuring a vintage inspired crest celebrating camp.
Printed on a premium BELLA + CANVAS CVC Jersey Tee, this shirt is made from a lightweight cotton polyester blend that is perfect for everyday wear.
Show your camp pride with this soft and comfortable Camp Kinneret tee, featuring a vintage inspired crest celebrating camp.
Printed on a premium BELLA + CANVAS CVC Jersey Tee, this shirt is made from a lightweight cotton polyester blend that is perfect for everyday wear.
Enjoy your favorite coffee or tea with the Camp Kinneret Cork Base Mug, featuring the classic Camp Kinneret Agoura Hills crest. With its clean matte finish and natural cork base, this mug blends modern style with everyday functionality. The 12 oz ceramic mug includes a secure lid with a sliding drink opening, making it perfect for mornings at home, the office, or on the go. The natural cork base helps prevent scratches on surfaces while providing a non slip grip.
Enjoy your favorite coffee or tea with the Camp Kinneret Cork Base Mug, featuring the classic Camp Kinneret Agoura Hills crest. With its clean matte finish and natural cork base, this mug blends modern style with everyday functionality. The 12 oz ceramic mug includes a secure lid with a sliding drink opening, making it perfect for mornings at home, the office, or on the go. The natural cork base helps prevent scratches on surfaces while providing a non slip grip.
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