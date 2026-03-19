Gaga For Good Limited Edition Swag

Enjoy your favorite coffee or tea with the Camp Kinneret Cork Base Mug, featuring the classic Camp Kinneret Agoura Hills crest. With its clean matte finish and natural cork base, this mug blends modern style with everyday functionality. The 12 oz ceramic mug includes a secure lid with a sliding drink opening, making it perfect for mornings at home, the office, or on the go. The natural cork base helps prevent scratches on surfaces while providing a non slip grip.