Ghana Assemblies of God Fellowship Area 1

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Ghana Assemblies of God Fellowship Area 1

About this event

Assemblies of God Fellowship | 2026 Easter Convention | Our Redemption Draws Near

16 Ella T. Grasso Turnpike

Windsor Locks, CT 06096, USA

Pay by Zelle - [email protected] - Read Description
Free

ZELLE PAYMENT OPTION

This option is for those paying via Zelle instead of Zeffy checkout. Your registration is not complete until payment is received.


Step 1 – Calculate Your Total
Your total payment should equal:


Total Registration Fee
This is the total of the Adult ($20) or Youth/Teen ($10) Registration tickets needed for each person staying in the room.


PLUS


Lodging Cost
This is the total cost of the number of nights the room will be needed for.


Example: 2 Adults and 2 Youth/Teen staying for 3 nights


Total Registration = (2x$20) + (2x$10) + (3x$120)


Total = $420.00


Your final total should match the full amount shown on your Zeffy registration summary screen.


Your final amount is the total shown on the Zeffy summary screen before checkout.


Step 2 – Complete Registration on Zeffy
After you total is calculated, remove all payment option and only select the "Pay by Zelle"


Step 3 – Send Payment Immediately via Zelle
Send the exact total amount to:
[email protected]
Recipient name: Ghana Assemblies of God Fellowship


Memo Field Must Include:
Full Name of All Attendees

Standard Room Reservation Fee (Per Night)
$120

Add "3" for 3 Days | Add "2" for 2 Days | Add "1" for 1 Day


Adult Registration
$20

Please select the number of tickets to reflect the amount of people in your room.

Youth/Teens Registration
$10

Please select the number of tickets to reflect the amount of people in your room.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!