Assemblies of God Fellowship | 2026 Easter Convention | Our Redemption Draws Near

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About this event
ZELLE PAYMENT OPTION
This option is for those paying via Zelle instead of Zeffy checkout. Your registration is not complete until payment is received.
Step 1 – Calculate Your Total
Your total payment should equal:
Total Registration Fee
This is the total of the Adult ($20) or Youth/Teen ($10) Registration tickets needed for each person staying in the room.
PLUS
Lodging Cost
This is the total cost of the number of nights the room will be needed for.
Example: 2 Adults and 2 Youth/Teen staying for 3 nights
Total Registration = (2x$20) + (2x$10) + (3x$120)
Total = $420.00
Your final total should match the full amount shown on your Zeffy registration summary screen.
Your final amount is the total shown on the Zeffy summary screen before checkout.
Step 2 – Complete Registration on Zeffy
After you total is calculated, remove all payment option and only select the "Pay by Zelle"
Step 3 – Send Payment Immediately via Zelle
Send the exact total amount to:
[email protected]
Recipient name: Ghana Assemblies of God Fellowship
Memo Field Must Include:
Full Name of All Attendees
Add "3" for 3 Days | Add "2" for 2 Days | Add "1" for 1 Day
Please select the number of tickets to reflect the amount of people in your room.
Please select the number of tickets to reflect the amount of people in your room.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!