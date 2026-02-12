Assemblies of God Fellowship | 2026 Easter Convention | Our Redemption Draws Near

ZELLE PAYMENT OPTION

This option is for those paying via Zelle instead of Zeffy checkout. Your registration is not complete until payment is received.





Step 1 – Calculate Your Total

Your total payment should equal:





Total Registration Fee

This is the total of the Adult ($20) or Youth/Teen ($10) Registration tickets needed for each person staying in the room.





PLUS





Lodging Cost

This is the total cost of the number of nights the room will be needed for.





Example: 2 Adults and 2 Youth/Teen staying for 3 nights





Total Registration = (2x$20) + (2x$10) + (3x$120)



Total = $420.00





Your final total should match the full amount shown on your Zeffy registration summary screen.





Your final amount is the total shown on the Zeffy summary screen before checkout.





Step 2 – Complete Registration on Zeffy

After you total is calculated, remove all payment option and only select the "Pay by Zelle"





Step 3 – Send Payment Immediately via Zelle

Send the exact total amount to:

[email protected]

Recipient name: Ghana Assemblies of God Fellowship





Memo Field Must Include:

Full Name of All Attendees