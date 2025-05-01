Georgia Haitian American Chamber Of Commerce, Inc.
GAHCCI Memberships 2025
Legacy
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
You are looking to partner with an organization that shares your vision for the community and you want to empower that organization to fulfill your mission as its own. You are ready to pay it forward! Membership expires on the anniversary of your subscription.
You are looking to partner with an organization that shares your vision for the community and you want to empower that organization to fulfill your mission as its own. You are ready to pay it forward! Membership expires on the anniversary of your subscription.
Excelsior
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
You are the leader. Whether you have 2 employees or 50, you want to sustain performance and build wealth. Having the expertise is important to you. Putting systems and processes in place is a must. You want to be ready to face your next challenge: explosive growth! Membership expires on the anniversary of your subscription.
You are the leader. Whether you have 2 employees or 50, you want to sustain performance and build wealth. Having the expertise is important to you. Putting systems and processes in place is a must. You want to be ready to face your next challenge: explosive growth! Membership expires on the anniversary of your subscription.
Anchor
$75
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
You are the alpha and omega, perhaps the only employee in your business. Your top priority is to take your business to the next level. Access to a community of experienced business operators and the resources to grow your business are important to you. You are ready to go big! Membership expires on the anniversary of your subscription.
You are the alpha and omega, perhaps the only employee in your business. Your top priority is to take your business to the next level. Access to a community of experienced business operators and the resources to grow your business are important to you. You are ready to go big! Membership expires on the anniversary of your subscription.
Directory Listing
$20
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
When you choose to become a member at any level, a Directory Listing on the Chamber's website is included. The option to buy a Directory Listing separately is made available for Members who want an additional listing for a separate business, or non-members who simply want their businesses listed.
When you choose to become a member at any level, a Directory Listing on the Chamber's website is included. The option to buy a Directory Listing separately is made available for Members who want an additional listing for a separate business, or non-members who simply want their businesses listed.