Art League RI

Hosted by

Art League RI

About this event

Celebrate 25

80 Fountain St

Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA

General Admission item
General Admission
$47

Come and have a great time while supporting Art League RI! Enjoy making your mark artwork, enter the raffle for great prizes, purchase art at the silent auction, learn about our Synergy Project, view our newest exhibit-Truth Unveiled and vote for your favorite piece, eat, drink, and be merry with lots of fabulous people!

For you and a guest! item
For you and a guest!
$80

Includes 2 tickets. Have a great time together!

$150 for you with a 1 year ALRI Membership. item
$150 for you with a 1 year ALRI Membership.
$150

Includes 1 ticket and a 1 year Artist/Patron membership to Art League RI. (value $197.00, only available for first time members)

Art League RI Sponsorships -- Visionary Tier - Art Visionary item
Art League RI Sponsorships -- Visionary Tier - Art Visionary
$5,000

Transformational leadership, sustaining the arts, future-shaping

  • Logo on all ALRI marketing materials 2025-2026
  • 8 tickets to "Celebrate 2025" event
  • 2 curated visits to ALRI artist members' studio at 80 Fountain St.
  • Focus Group available
  • Artwork available to install in your establishment (Loan period TBD)
Leadership Tier - Cultural Beacon item
Leadership Tier - Cultural Beacon
$2,500

Driving change, guiding community, championing the mission


• Logo on all ALRI marketing materials 2025-2026 

• 6 tickets to “Celebrate 2025” event

• 1 curated visit to ALRI artist members’ studios at 80 Fountain St.


Scholarship Tier - Scholarship Champion item
Scholarship Tier - Scholarship Champion
$2,000

Educational Excellence, scholarship opportunities, championing the  mission


• Logo on all ALRI marketing materials 2025-2026

• 4 tickets to “Celebrate 2025” event

• 1 curated visit to ALRI art members’ studios at 80 Fountain St.

Patron Tier - Gallery Benefactor item
Patron Tier - Gallery Benefactor
$1,000

Deep investment, consistent support, personal connection to artists


• Logo on all ALRI marketing materials 2025-2026

• 2 tickets to “Celebrate 2025” event

• 1 curated visit to ALRI art members’ studios at 80 Fountain St.

Community Tier - Community Advocate item
Community Tier - Community Advocate
$500

Local engagement, neighborly support, mutual care


Logo on all ALRI materials 2025-2026

• 1 ticket to “Celebrate 2025”

• 1 curated visit to ALRI artist members’ studios at 80 Fountain St.

Inspirational Tier - Helping Hands item
Inspirational Tier - Helping Hands
$250

Encouraging creativity, sparking ideas, individual commitment


• 1 ticket to “Celebrate 2025”

• 1 curated visit to ALRI artist members’ studios at 80 Fountain St

Seed Tier - Creative Friend item
Seed Tier - Creative Friend
$100

Growth, grassroots support, beginnings


• 1 ticket to “Celebrate 2025”

Add a donation for Art League RI

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!