Celebrate 25

Come and have a great time while supporting Art League RI! Enjoy making your mark artwork, enter the raffle for great prizes, purchase art at the silent auction, learn about our Synergy Project, view our newest exhibit-Truth Unveiled and vote for your favorite piece, eat, drink, and be merry with lots of fabulous people!
Includes 2 tickets. Have a great time together!
Includes 1 ticket and a 1 year Artist/Patron membership to Art League RI. (value $197.00, only available for first time members)
Transformational leadership, sustaining the arts, future-shaping
Driving change, guiding community, championing the mission
• Logo on all ALRI marketing materials 2025-2026
• 6 tickets to “Celebrate 2025” event
• 1 curated visit to ALRI artist members’ studios at 80 Fountain St.
Educational Excellence, scholarship opportunities, championing the mission
• Logo on all ALRI marketing materials 2025-2026
• 4 tickets to “Celebrate 2025” event
• 1 curated visit to ALRI art members’ studios at 80 Fountain St.
Deep investment, consistent support, personal connection to artists
• Logo on all ALRI marketing materials 2025-2026
• 2 tickets to “Celebrate 2025” event
• 1 curated visit to ALRI art members’ studios at 80 Fountain St.
Local engagement, neighborly support, mutual care
Logo on all ALRI materials 2025-2026
• 1 ticket to “Celebrate 2025”
• 1 curated visit to ALRI artist members’ studios at 80 Fountain St.
Encouraging creativity, sparking ideas, individual commitment
• 1 ticket to “Celebrate 2025”
• 1 curated visit to ALRI artist members’ studios at 80 Fountain St
Growth, grassroots support, beginnings
• 1 ticket to “Celebrate 2025”
