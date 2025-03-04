Includes one line listing in the journal. Please tell us how you connect to Susie and/or Nishmat Am. Examples of connections to Susie: Hadassah, SWJC, Museum of Biblical Art, Mah Jongg, Community involvement, Long time friend, BBG, Family. Examples of connections to Nishmat Am: Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Bat Mitzvah, Baby Naming, Congregant.

Includes one line listing in the journal. Please tell us how you connect to Susie and/or Nishmat Am. Examples of connections to Susie: Hadassah, SWJC, Museum of Biblical Art, Mah Jongg, Community involvement, Long time friend, BBG, Family. Examples of connections to Nishmat Am: Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Bat Mitzvah, Baby Naming, Congregant.

seeMoreDetailsMobile