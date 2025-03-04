Includes journal dedication and up to 2 tables at the gala.
Gold Page
$25,000
Includes full gold page and up to 2 tables at the gala. Tribute journal page is in full color and is 8 inches high by 5 inches wide.
Sliver Page
$18,000
Includes full silver page and up to 2 tables at the gala. Tribute journal page is in full color and is 8 inches high by 5 inches wide.
Blue Page
$10,000
Includes full blue page and a table of 10 at the gala. Tribute journal page is in full color and is 8 inches high by 5 inches wide.
White Page
$5,000
Includes full white page and a table of 10 at the gala. Tribute journal page is in full color and is 8 inches high by 5 inches wide.
Even Ha'Kotel
$2,500
Includes full page in the journal and 4 reservations to the gala. Tribute journal page is in full color and is 8 inches high by 5 inches wide.
Kibbutznik
$1,000
Includes full page in the journal and 2 reservations to the gala. Tribute journal page is in full color and is 8 inches high by 5 inches wide.
Half page
$500
Includes a half page in the journal. Gala tickets sold separately. Tribute journal ad is in full color and is 3.875 inches high by 5 inches wide.
Quarter Page
$250
Includes a quarter page in the journal. Gala tickets sold separately. Tribute journal ad is in full color and is1.875 inches high by 5 inches wide.
Eighth Page
$100
Includes an eighth page in the journal. Gala tickets sold separately. Tribute journal ad is in full color and is .875 inches high by 5 inches wide.
Scroll of Honor - Megillat Ha Kavod
$72
Includes one line listing in the journal.
Please tell us how you connect to Susie and/or Nishmat Am. Examples of connections to Susie: Hadassah, SWJC, Museum of Biblical Art, Mah Jongg, Community involvement, Long time friend, BBG, Family.
Examples of connections to Nishmat Am: Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Bat Mitzvah, Baby Naming, Congregant.
