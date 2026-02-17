New Hour Annual Gala 2026 - A Place to Call Home

Hosted by
About this event
One general admission ticket to the New Hour 2026 Gala.
One donated ticket for a New Hour member to the New Hour 2026 Gala.
A sponsorship package which includes twelve tickets (a full table), two angel tickets, a full page ad journal, and your org or company logo will be displayed prominently during our event and our social media posting, a social media spotlight, along with a special emcee recognition during the night.
A sponsorship package which includes ten tickets, two angel tickets, a full page ad journal, and your org or company logo will be displayed prominently during our event, along with a special emcee recognition during the night.
A sponsorship package which includes six tickets, two angel tickets, a full page ad journal, and your org or company logo will be displayed during our event.
A sponsorship package which includes three tickets, two angel tickets, and a half page ad journal.
A sponsorship package for two tickets for yourself, one angel ticket, and a half page ad journal.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!