New Hour

Hosted by

New Hour

About this event

New Hour Annual Gala 2026 - A Place to Call Home

494 Fire Island Ave

Babylon, NY 11702, USA

General Ticket
$275

One general admission ticket to the New Hour 2026 Gala.

Angel Ticket
$275

One donated ticket for a New Hour member to the New Hour 2026 Gala.

Future Legacy Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

A sponsorship package which includes twelve tickets (a full table), two angel tickets, a full page ad journal, and your org or company logo will be displayed prominently during our event and our social media posting, a social media spotlight, along with a special emcee recognition during the night.

Freedom Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A sponsorship package which includes ten tickets, two angel tickets, a full page ad journal, and your org or company logo will be displayed prominently during our event, along with a special emcee recognition during the night.

Generations of Change Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

A sponsorship package which includes six tickets, two angel tickets, a full page ad journal, and your org or company logo will be displayed during our event.

Healing & Justice Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

A sponsorship package which includes three tickets, two angel tickets, and a half page ad journal.

Second Chance Champion
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A sponsorship package for two tickets for yourself, one angel ticket, and a half page ad journal.

Add a donation for New Hour

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!