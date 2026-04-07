Living Alternatives Of Palestine

Hosted by

Living Alternatives Of Palestine

About this event

Gala 2026

3400 US-79

Palestine, TX 75801, USA

Decor Package
$3,000

Featured in all event related communication

1 Reserved table for 8 guests

Sponsorship recognition during the event

Sponsorship recognition in program and slide show

3 Social Media Posts before, during and after the event

Logo on step & repeat photo backdrop

Table Tents with Logo

Small gift for each guest at your table

Entertainment Package
$3,000

Featured in all event related communication

1 Reserved table for 8 guests

Sponsorship recognition during the event

Sponsorship recognition in program and slide show

3 Social Media Posts before, during and after the event

Logo on step & repeat photo backdrop

Table Tents with Logo

Small gift for each guest at your table

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Verbal Recognition during event
  • Business listed on Table tents
  • 1 Reserved Table for 8 guests
  • Sponsorship recognition in program and slide show
  • 2 Social Media posts
  • Logo included in event email
  • Logo on step & repeat photo backdrop
  • Small Gift
  • Logo to appear in event slideshow
Silver Sponsor
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 Reserved Table for 8 guests
  • Sponsorship recognition in program and slide show
  • 1 Social Media post
  • Logo included in event email
  • Logo on step & repeat photo backdrop
  • Logo appears in event slide show
Bronze Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 Reserved Table for 8 guests
  • Sponsorship recognition in program and slide show
  • 1 Social Media post
  • Logo on step & repeat photo backdrop
Table Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 reserved table for 8 guests

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