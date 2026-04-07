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About this event
Featured in all event related communication
1 Reserved table for 8 guests
Sponsorship recognition during the event
Sponsorship recognition in program and slide show
3 Social Media Posts before, during and after the event
Logo on step & repeat photo backdrop
Table Tents with Logo
Small gift for each guest at your table
Featured in all event related communication
1 Reserved table for 8 guests
Sponsorship recognition during the event
Sponsorship recognition in program and slide show
3 Social Media Posts before, during and after the event
Logo on step & repeat photo backdrop
Table Tents with Logo
Small gift for each guest at your table
1 reserved table for 8 guests
$
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