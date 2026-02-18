Equity In Action Way Foundation

Hosted by

Equity In Action Way Foundation

About this event

An Evening to Resource Community-Led Research

1200 S Marquette Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

An Evening to Resource Community-Led Research (Individual)
$100

This ticket provides registration for an individual to the:


Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research

Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA


You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.


Tier 1
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket provides registration for a front row table of eight plus more to the:


Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research

Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA


You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.


This group ticket also includes:

  • Top logo placement on event signage and program
  • Verbal recognition from the podium
  • Prominent logo on digital materials in advance of the event, including website, e-news, and social media
Tier 2
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket provides registration for a mid-row table of eight plus more to the:


Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research

Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA


You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.


This group ticket also includes:

  • Logo on event signage and program
  • Logo on digital materials in advance of event, including website and social media
Tier 3
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket provides registration for four to share a table plus more to the:


Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research

Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA


You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.


This group ticket also includes:

  • Logo on event signage and program
Convening T-Shirt
$25

If you'd like to purchase a Convening t-shirt, please also purchase this ticket. T-shirts will be available for pickup at the registration table.

Add a donation for Equity In Action Way Foundation

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