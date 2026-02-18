An Evening to Resource Community-Led Research

This ticket provides registration for a front row table of eight plus more to the:





Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research

Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA





You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.





This group ticket also includes: