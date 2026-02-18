An Evening to Resource Community-Led Research

About this event
This ticket provides registration for an individual to the:
Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research
Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.
This ticket provides registration for a front row table of eight plus more to the:
Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research
Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.
This group ticket also includes:
This ticket provides registration for a mid-row table of eight plus more to the:
Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research
Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.
This group ticket also includes:
This ticket provides registration for four to share a table plus more to the:
Advancing Equity in Action Evening Gala Fundraiser to Resource Community-Led Research
Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
You must dress formally. Included with this ticket is entertainment, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dinner, and dessert.
This group ticket also includes:
If you'd like to purchase a Convening t-shirt, please also purchase this ticket. T-shirts will be available for pickup at the registration table.
$
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