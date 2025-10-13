The Big Gay Prom: SDGMC Gala 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Admission includes dinner, cash bar, opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
Seats 6. Admission includes dinner, cash bar, opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
Upgraded seating for 6, next to dance floor. Each VIP guest receives dinner, complimentary wine and beer, plus 2 drink tickets for cocktails. Also includes opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!