San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

Hosted by

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

About this event

The Big Gay Prom: SDGMC Gala 2025

3325 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

Single ticket
$150

Admission includes dinner, cash bar, opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.

Table for 6
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Seats 6. Admission includes dinner, cash bar, opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.

VIP Table for 6
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Upgraded seating for 6, next to dance floor. Each VIP guest receives dinner, complimentary wine and beer, plus 2 drink tickets for cocktails. Also includes opportunities to bid at our live paddle auction, dancing, and an elegant night full of surprises and entertainment.

Add a donation for San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

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