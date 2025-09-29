Gala 2026 Online Auction

Pick-up location

2004 Green Oaks Pkwy, Holly Springs, NC 27540, USA

Marbles Museum Family Pass item
Marbles Museum Family Pass
$25

Starting bid

Redeem for one free family admission to Marbles Kids Museum. Valid for the adults and children in one household. No advance reservations required, must be redeemed onsite. Not valid for special events and cannot be combined with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash. Not for resale. Expires 01/31/2027.

Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward Picture item
Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward Picture
$75

Starting bid

Picture includes a digital autograph.

Duke Blue Devils Women's Basketball Tickets item
Duke Blue Devils Women's Basketball Tickets
$1

Starting bid

Tickets to the 2/26/26 game

NC State Wolfpack Football
$1

Starting bid

Autographs pending

NC State Wolfpack Gift Basket
$1

Starting bid

Wilson War Birds
$1

Starting bid

