Gala 2026: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED - An Evening of Bond, Ballet, and Brilliance

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About this event
789 Plum Tree Rd, Barrington, IL 60010, USA
$
Seated cocktail table for up to 4 guests. A relaxed, social way to enjoy the full gala experience together.
Individual seat at a shared Skyfall cocktail table.
Premier reserved table for up to 10 guests with optimal placement for the evening’s program.
Individual seat at a reserved MI6 table.
Standing high-top table for up to 4 guests. Ideal for a lively, social experience.
Individual standing-room access with use of shared high-top tables.
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