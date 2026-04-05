Barrington Dance Ensemble

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Barrington Dance Ensemble

About this event

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Gala 2026: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED - An Evening of Bond, Ballet, and Brilliance

Sanfilippo Estate

789 Plum Tree Rd, Barrington, IL 60010, USA

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Skyfall Table (4 Guests)
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Seated cocktail table for up to 4 guests. A relaxed, social way to enjoy the full gala experience together.

Skyfall Seat
$185

Individual seat at a shared Skyfall cocktail table.

MI6 Table (10 Guests)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premier reserved table for up to 10 guests with optimal placement for the evening’s program.

MI6 Seat
$215

Individual seat at a reserved MI6 table.

Club High-Top (4 Guests)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Standing high-top table for up to 4 guests. Ideal for a lively, social experience.

Club Access
$165

Individual standing-room access with use of shared high-top tables.

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