Gala 2026: Sing the Queen City Corporate Sponsor

About this event
The top-tier presenting sponsorship. Includes 20 Cabaret Dinner tickets (two full tables), 10 additional concert-only tickets, full-page program ad, prime logo placement everywhere, VIP backstage meet-and-greet, champagne toast, custom welcome gifts, 4 social media campaigns, a private caroling performance at your corporate event, and a full suite of year-round benefits including newsletter features, website placement, and 10 tickets to every concert of the 2026–2027 season.
Distinguished recognition with 10 Cabaret Dinner tickets, 4 additional concert tickets, half-page program ad, prominent logo placement, VIP meet-and-greet, champagne toast, custom welcome gifts, 3 social media campaigns, and year-round benefits including 6 tickets to two 2026–2027 season concerts.
Significant visibility with 10 Cabaret Dinner tickets, 2 additional concert tickets, quarter-page program ad, prominent logo placement, champagne toast, 2 social media campaigns, and year-round benefits including 4 tickets to one 2026–2027 season concert.
Strong recognition with 6 concert-only tickets (plus gala festivities access), logo on select signage and website, verbal recognition during the event, and 1 social media campaign.
Community-focused support with 4 concert-only tickets (plus gala festivities access) and your name listed on select signage, invitations, social media graphics, and the gala website.
Entry-level support with 2 concert-only tickets (plus gala festivities access) and your name listed on select signage, invitations, social media graphics, and the gala website.
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