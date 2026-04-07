Gala 2026: Sing the Queen City Corporate Sponsor

The top-tier presenting sponsorship. Includes 20 Cabaret Dinner tickets (two full tables), 10 additional concert-only tickets, full-page program ad, prime logo placement everywhere, VIP backstage meet-and-greet, champagne toast, custom welcome gifts, 4 social media campaigns, a private caroling performance at your corporate event, and a full suite of year-round benefits including newsletter features, website placement, and 10 tickets to every concert of the 2026–2027 season.