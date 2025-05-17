The Choral Society of the Palm Beaches

Hosted by

The Choral Society of the Palm Beaches

About this event

Annual Gala in honor of S. Mark Aliapoulios

4650 Wycliffe Country Club Blvd

Wellington, FL 33449, USA

Gold Full Page Virtual Tribute Book
$300

Unfortunately, I (We) cannot attend but we would love to honor Mark via the Virtual Tribute Book - Gold Full Page.

Full page Virtual Tribute Book
$225

Unfortunately, I (We) cannot attend but we would love to honor Mark via the Virtual Tribute Book - Full Page.

Half Page Virtual Tribute Book
$150

Unfortunately, I (We) cannot attend but we would love to honor Mark via the Virtual Tribute Book - Half Page.

Quarter Page Virtual Tribute Book
$75

Unfortunately, I (We) cannot attend but we would love to honor Mark via the Virtual Tribute Book - Quarter Page.

Maestro
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Gala event tickets, a gold full page in the Virtual Tribute Book and 4 Choral Society Holiday Concert tickets.

Please note: Space is limited.

Andante
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Gala event tickets, a full page in the Virtual Tribute Book and 2 Choral Society Holiday Concert tickets

Please note: Space is limited.

Allegro
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Gala event tickets and a half page in the Virtual Tribute Book

Please note: Space is limited.

Moderato
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Gala event tickets and a quarter page in the Virtual Tribute Book

Please note: Space is limited.

Adagio - Gold Full Page
$400

Includes 1 Gala event ticket and a Gold Full Page in the Virtual Tribute Book

Please note: Space is limited.

Adagio - Full Page
$325

Includes 1 Gala event ticket and a Full Page in the Virtual Tribute Book

Please note: Space is limited.

Adagio - Half Page
$250

Includes 1 Gala event ticket and a Half Page in the Virtual Tribute Book

Please note: Space is limited.

Adagio - Quarter Page
$175

Includes 1 Gala event ticket and a Quarter Page in the Virtual Tribute Book

Please note: Space is limited.

Vivace
$100

Includes 1 Gala event Ticket.

Please note: Space is limited.

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