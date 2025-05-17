Annual Gala in honor of S. Mark Aliapoulios

About this event
Unfortunately, I (We) cannot attend but we would love to honor Mark via the Virtual Tribute Book - Gold Full Page.
Unfortunately, I (We) cannot attend but we would love to honor Mark via the Virtual Tribute Book - Full Page.
Unfortunately, I (We) cannot attend but we would love to honor Mark via the Virtual Tribute Book - Half Page.
Unfortunately, I (We) cannot attend but we would love to honor Mark via the Virtual Tribute Book - Quarter Page.
Includes 2 Gala event tickets, a gold full page in the Virtual Tribute Book and 4 Choral Society Holiday Concert tickets.
Please note: Space is limited.
Includes 2 Gala event tickets, a full page in the Virtual Tribute Book and 2 Choral Society Holiday Concert tickets
Please note: Space is limited.
Includes 2 Gala event tickets and a half page in the Virtual Tribute Book
Please note: Space is limited.
Includes 2 Gala event tickets and a quarter page in the Virtual Tribute Book
Please note: Space is limited.
Includes 1 Gala event ticket and a Gold Full Page in the Virtual Tribute Book
Please note: Space is limited.
Includes 1 Gala event ticket and a Full Page in the Virtual Tribute Book
Please note: Space is limited.
Includes 1 Gala event ticket and a Half Page in the Virtual Tribute Book
Please note: Space is limited.
Includes 1 Gala event ticket and a Quarter Page in the Virtual Tribute Book
Please note: Space is limited.
Includes 1 Gala event Ticket.
Please note: Space is limited.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!