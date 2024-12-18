Global Vision Christian School Broadfording

Global Vision Christian School Broadfording

Walk-a-thon Sponsorship

13535 Broadfording Church Rd

Hagerstown, MD 21740, USA

Global Vision Sponsor item
Global Vision Sponsor
$250
Your business logo will be a clickable link on our school website for a 1-year period, you will receive a social media "shout out" and we will also place your business logo on the back of our event t-shirts.
Compass Sponsor item
Compass Sponsor
$100
We will place your business logo on our event t-shirts and will thank you via social media post following the event.
Passport Sponsor item
Passport Sponsor
$50
We will place your business logo on our event t-shirts.
