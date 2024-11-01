Nassau County Parents of Multiples Club
Gala Booklet Advertising
Business Card/Quarter Page
$50
Add
Half Page
$100
Add
Full Page
$200
Add
Center fold/Back Cover
$300
*Cover/Center fold options are limited. Please contact us first to check for availability.
[email protected]
*Cover/Center fold options are limited. Please contact us first to check for availability.
[email protected]
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Nassau County Parents of Multiples Club
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue