Theresa Street Inc

Hosted by

Theresa Street Inc

About this event

Gala By The Sea

33 William St

New Bedford, MA 02740, USA

Gala Ticket
$100

Enjoy an evening at the historic New Bedford Whaling Museum that includes food, a cash bar (+ two drink tickets), an auction, and live performances. All for a good cause.

Gala + Afterparty Tickets
$120

Enjoy an evening at the historic New Bedford Whaling Museum that includes food, a cash bar (+ two drink tickets), an auction, and live performances. Followed by an after party at The Vault from 10 pm - 1 am featuring Morrissey Boulevard and Ace McGuire’s Acid Tabs.


All for a good cause.

Add a donation for Theresa Street Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!