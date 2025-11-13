Gala By The Sea

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About this event
Enjoy an evening at the historic New Bedford Whaling Museum that includes food, a cash bar (+ two drink tickets), an auction, and live performances. All for a good cause.
Enjoy an evening at the historic New Bedford Whaling Museum that includes food, a cash bar (+ two drink tickets), an auction, and live performances. Followed by an after party at The Vault from 10 pm - 1 am featuring Morrissey Boulevard and Ace McGuire’s Acid Tabs.
All for a good cause.
$
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