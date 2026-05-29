Gala de Boleros y Mariachi

As our premier partner, your company will receive ultimate brand exposure. This includes top-tier placement of your logo on all marketing materials, prominent signage at the main entrance, a dedicated press release feature, a special presentation during the evening's program, and two complimentary VIP tables with Champagne. Your business name will be permanently tied to the event title (e.g., “The 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Gala, Presented by [Your Company]”).