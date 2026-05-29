Gala de Boleros y Mariachi

About this event
As our premier partner, your company will receive ultimate brand exposure. This includes top-tier placement of your logo on all marketing materials, prominent signage at the main entrance, a dedicated press release feature, a special presentation during the evening's program, and two complimentary VIP tables with Champagne. Your business name will be permanently tied to the event title (e.g., “The 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Gala, Presented by [Your Company]”).
Food is at the heart of our celebration. As the Catering Sponsor, your business will be exclusively recognized with prominent signage at the food stations, and verbal recognition during dinner service, along with one complimentary VIP table with Champagne.
As the Marketing Sponsor, your business will be exclusively recognized with prominent signage at the food stations, and custom shout-outs from the Master of Ceremonies throughout the evening, and four VIP table tickets.
As the Valet Parking Sponsor, your business will be exclusively recognized with prominent signage at the valet station, food stations, and custom shout-outs from the Master of Ceremonies throughout the evening, and four VIP table tickets.
From live mariachi to moving cultural performances, music drives the energy of our night. This sponsorship features your corporate logo prominently displayed near the main stage, custom shout-outs from the Master of Ceremonies throughout the evening, and four VIP table tickets.
Help us transform the PAL Event Center into a breathtaking space for our honorees. Your company will be recognized as the creative force behind the evening's visual design, with branding at the photo booth background, recognition on table centerpieces, and two VIP table tickets.
Provide a sweet ending to a beautiful night. This sponsor will have exclusive branding rights over the dessert display station, custom-branded dessert napkins or toothpick flags, and two VIP table tickets.
Provide stipend for our Emcee. This sponsorship features your corporate logo prominently displayed near the main stage, custom shout-outs from the Master of Ceremonies throughout the evening, and two VIP table tickets.
True friends are the backbone of any family. This sponsorship level is perfect for individuals dedicated to standing alongside our youth. Your contribution directly funds the daily recreational, educational, and mentorship programs that give Salinas kids a safe place to learn, play, and thrive.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!