Ice Skating Gala D'Oro - 2025

Priority entry, reserved seating, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and access to VIP‑only areas. This will be an exceptional viewing area, with proximity to the ice for best viewing of the skaters.
This ticket gets you 1 seat in the bleacher section, with possible obscured view of the ice. Full access to the general admission amenities and hot cocoa cafe.
Rinkside Premium tickets offer access to view the performances from designated standing areas around the edge of the rink at the San Mateo event. You'll experience the excitement of Gala D’Oro, while supporting the mission to keep local rinks open on the Peninsula. Please note: this ticket does not include seating.
If you can't go, consider donating towards tickets for students who would like to go. Thank you in advance for your generosity!
