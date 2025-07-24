Gala for Giving

This basket, donated by Alpha Class 25, is the perfect ADPi merch starter kit!

This bundle includes a custom ADPi light blue bow hoodie, ADPi crest crewneck, adorable T-shirt for class or chill days, bubble letter ADPi necklace, trucker hat for beach days, acryllic jewelry box, a Stoney Clover Lane inspired makeup bag with ADPi letters, a tote bag with a magnetic closure, and accessories such as a phone wallet, gameday pins, car decal, keychain, stickers, and more, as well as an Alphie mascot stuffed animal.

Perfect for gifting to your favorite ADPi to cover all of their sorority merch needs!

Value: $306

Donated by Alpha Class '25