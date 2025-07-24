Gala for Giving

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket, donated by Alpha Class 25, is the perfect ADPi merch starter kit!
This bundle includes a custom ADPi light blue bow hoodie, ADPi crest crewneck, adorable T-shirt for class or chill days, bubble letter ADPi necklace, trucker hat for beach days, acryllic jewelry box, a Stoney Clover Lane inspired makeup bag with ADPi letters, a tote bag with a magnetic closure, and accessories such as a phone wallet, gameday pins, car decal, keychain, stickers, and more, as well as an Alphie mascot stuffed animal.
Perfect for gifting to your favorite ADPi to cover all of their sorority merch needs!
Value: $306
Donated by Alpha Class '25
Everything you need to travel in style — whether you're planning a girls' trip or coming in for parents' weekend!
Includes a $150 Delta gift card, Béis Mini Weekender convertible bag, Belkin portable charger, and Sol de Janeiro Jet Set travel kit to keep you smelling (and looking) first class.
Value: $337
Donated by Alpha Class '24
Stay strong and stylish with this fitness-forward bundle.
Includes a Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie, Owalla water bottle, 3-class pack to Orangetheory, 5-class pack to The Refinery, and a $100 Sweetgreen gift card to refuel post-workout.
Value: $458
Donated by Sweetgreen and Alpha Class '23
Level up your LinkedIn with this corporate glow-up bundle.
Includes a professional headshot session by Alice Park Photography, a resume review by a Senior HR Professional (SHRM-SCP, CCC), a Mark + Graham work tote, a J.Crew gift card, and a Kate Spade bracelet.
Perfect for internships, job hunts, or your next promotion.
Value: $749
Donated by Alice Park, Tierney Colavito, and Alpha Class '22
This sleek brown alligator leather money clip is handcrafted from genuine South Georgia alligator hide — offering a bold, minimalist way to carry cash in style.
A luxury accessory that makes the perfect gift or everyday statement piece.
Value: $50
Donated by The Glass Family
Elevate your everyday carry with this authentic black alligator leather cardholder, crafted from locally sourced hide in South Georgia.
Slim, durable, and timeless — this piece blends Southern heritage with modern sophistication.
Value: $100
Donated by The Glass Family
This rich brown leather belt, made from alligator hide in South Georgia, is a statement of timeless style.
Perfect for game day, gifting, or dressing up your favorite jeans.
Value: $150
Donated by The Glass Family
Make a statement with this authentic black alligator belt, crafted from alligator hide locally sourced and grown in South Georgia. Sleek, timeless, and high-quality.
Ideal for game days, business casual looks, or a luxury gift.
Value: $150
Donated by The Glass Family
Crafted from authentic alligator leather sourced in South Georgia, this brown men’s wallet combines rugged durability with elevated style.
A timeless, high-quality piece — perfect as a gift or everyday essential.
Value: $200
Donated by The Glass Family
Stop and smell the roses... literally.
Take home the Peaches & Cream flower arrangement from Carithers Flowers for a beautiful addition to your home and to celebrate the beauty of our Gala for Giving. This basket also includes four passes to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens for a day of family enjoyment or a couple of date nights in the gardens!
Value: $260
Donated by the Atlanta Botanical Gardens
Treat yourself to a day on the town with this perfect bundle of activities and items.
Includes $50 gift cards to Taqueria Del Sol and Café Intermezzo, $25 to an ADPi favorite, Big Softie, a Kate Spade bag, and a mini beauty pack complete with Sol de Janeiro perfume and Summer Fridays lip balm.
Value: $265
Donated by Taqueria Del Sol, Café Intermezzo, and Big Softie
32 GB, 10.2-inch Apple iPad in Space Gray (renewed device, compatible with the 1st Generation Apple Pencil). Includes a screen protector and a Logitech keyboard case with smart connector technology.
Value: $312
Pamper yourself with this spa day bundle!
Includes a Dermal Knowledge Diamond Glow Facial, Lake Pajamas, Atlanta Hair Color Studio cut and finish, plush robe, linen reed diffuser, New York Biology dead sea mud mask, and a Van Michaels gift card — everything needed to glow from the inside out.
Value: $445
Dermal Knowledge Facial donated by Shelly Mauldin, Cut and Finish donated by Mrs. Karen Marchisen
Jumpstart your morning with this curated coffee-lover’s dream!
Includes a Nespresso machine, Nespresso brand pods in three flavors, Torani flavored syrups, a 4-pack of cute on-the-go glass cups with straws, and a $50 Dancing Goat gift card — everything you need to sip in style.
Value: $400
Donation by Dancing Goat Coffee
Look good, feel great.
This high-energy, high-glam basket includes a Lululemon yoga mat, a Pure Barre 10-class pack, a Sunless Glow spray tan with contour kit, and a yoga towel — everything a Pilates Princess needs to glow and flow.
Value: $527
Donated by Pure Barre and Sunless Glow LA
Make memories with the family- whether they like it or not!
This all-inclusive bundle covers Six Flags tickets, $160 worth of Andretti Indoor Karting Experiences, a Beat the Bomb ATL experience for 6 people, a High Museum of Art family membership, and some Chick-fil-A goodies to top it all off.
Make memories (or at least get some good stories).
Value: $710
Donated by Six Flags Over Georgia, Andretti Indoor Karting, Beat the Bomb Atlanta, The High Museum of Art, and Chick-Fil-A Georgia Tech
Treat someone special to an unforgettable evening.
Includes a $250 Lombardi Restaurant gift card (including Taverna in the Streets of Buckhead, Penne Pomodoro, Bistro 31, Sangria Tapas y Bar, and others like Cibus and Romagna Mia), a collectible bottle of 2009 Joseph Phelps Insignia Wine, a GT throw pillow, and a hat + bracelet set to perfect your date-night outfit.
Perfect for a romantic night or a sophisticated gift.
Value: $658
Donated by Joni Santos and The Centurino Family
Tee up with the Golf Basket!
Includes Titleist Official Pro V1 golf balls, golf tees, a custom GT golf towel, a Top Golf gift card, an ADPi hat, and a Trackman Round for Two at Intown Golf Club — Atlanta’s sleekest indoor golf experience, with lunch or happy hour before or after your round.
Trackman Round for Two at Intown Golf Club -- Donated by The Foltz Family:
Grab a friend and tee it up at Intown Golf Club, Buckhead's private golf social club with Trackman simulators, full bar, and an upscale dining experience. You’ll enjoy two hours on the virtual links (enough for a full round on St. Andrews’ Old Course - or any course you choose from Trackman’s library), plus lunch or happy hour before or after your round. Perfect for golf buddies, date night, or anyone who wants the fun of a world-class golf trip without the jet lag.
Value: $345
Trackman Round at Intown Golf Club donated by The Foltz Family
Everything Dad needs to relax, grill, and chill.
This bundle includes a 50-Quart Ninja cooler with a dry zone, JBL Bluetooth speaker, custom Georgia Tech cutting board set, a grill kit complete with seasonings, and a $25 gift card to Ace Hardware — plus the ultimate bragging rights.
Value: $463
Cutting board donation by Emli Jaye Hewette
Step up to the plate with this Braves-themed bundle!
Includes 2 Braves tickets (various date availability), a signed baseball bat by MLB rookie of the year contender and Atlanta Braves Catcher, Drake Baldwin, and a signed baseball by Atlanta Braves shortstop and 2nd-baseman Nick Allen, as well as a Braves-themed bobblehead. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love the game, this is a home run.
Value: $330
Donated by The Sumners and Vivian Thomas
Score a premium matchday experience with Club Level tickets to ATL United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — good for October 18 vs D.C. United or a game of your choice in Spring 2026.
Also includes a signed baseball by MLB rookie of the year contender and Atlanta Braves Catcher, Drake Baldwin, a signed baseball from the head coach of the GT baseball team, James Ramsey, an Uber gift card to get you there hassle-free, as well as a Braves-themed bobblehead.
Value: $598
Donated by Mrs. Allison Marques and Vivian Thomas
Take friends or family to a game together!
These 4 tickets to the Braves vs Nationals game will be held on Wednesday, September 24th, at 12:15 PM. The ticket price is $83 per ticket, and all 4 tickets have a $10 voucher that can be used in the park.
Value: $372
Donated by The Dial Family
Cheer on Atlanta United from the Delta Sky360 Club (Section 126, Row 17). situated on the player tunnel side, where fans have the chance to high-five the team as they take the field!
This package includes 4 Club-level tickets with prime sideline views and access to upscale concessions and amenities.
The winner may choose from a selection of April / May 2026 home games.
An unforgettable experience for fans, families, or client outings!
Value: $600
Donated by The Johns Family
Official Detroit Lions football helmet signed by DJ Reader, a 9-season NFL defensive tackle. This is a full-size, authentic helmet.
Value: $365
Donated by Stephen Colavito and DJ Reader
Gather your group and head to American Axes for a private axe-throwing session!
Enjoy one free hour of private axe-throwing for up to 12 guests in the VIP room at American Axes (Marietta or Atlanta). This experience is perfect for parties, team outings, or just blowing off steam with friends.
Offer valid through December 31, 2025.
Value: $240
Donated by American Axes
Enjoy a private, two-hour guided tasting with a wine expert, featuring premium wines and pairings for you and 19 other guests. Have a night exploring premium selections paired with light bites. Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues.
Value: $600
Donated by Total Wine & More
Treat yourself to a luxurious wine crate, featuring hand-selected wines from Napa Valley and Russian River Valley.
This handcrafted wine crate includes:
Perfect for entertaining or gifting.
Value: $468
Donated by Tracy Garner
Take control of your finances with a comprehensive tax planning package from The Accounting Doctor, a BBB-accredited financial services firm dedicated to helping individuals and businesses make smarter tax decisions.
This $1,000 package includes expert consultation designed to minimize tax liability, maximize deductions and credits, prepare for future income, investments, or business expenses, and build a personalized tax strategy with confidence.
Perfect for professionals, high-earning students or new grads, small business owners, or anyone looking to secure a smarter financial future.
Value: $1,000
Donated by The Accounting Doctor
Ready to perfect your smile? Enjoy a full Invisalign treatment at Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics, a Diamond+ Top 1% Invisalign Provider located in Augusta, GA.
This treatment has everything you need to start your smile transformation with confidence.
Value: $7,000
Donated by The Andrews Family
Enjoy a stay-cation or covered hotel expenses for Atlanta travel at the 4-star Wylie Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. In the heart of Atlanta at 551 Ponce De Leon Ave, this boutique hotel retains the property's homey legacy of hospitality and comfort, providing a relaxing weekend in Atlanta. This voucher also covers valet parking for the duration of your stay.
Value: $560
Donated by The Wylie Hotel
Unwind in style at this 3-bedroom, 3-bath condo on scenic Kiawah Island, SC.
Enjoy 3 nights in this beautiful property featuring:
Availability:
Choose any 3-night stay during January–April or September 15–November 15 (subject to availability and owner confirmation).
Whether you're looking for a girls' trip, getaway, or family retreat, this is coastal living at its finest.
Value: $2,000
Donated by The Parrott Family
Enjoy a week in this newly renovated waterfront gem on Pensacola Beach.
This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home blends luxury, comfort, and unforgettable water views. Highlights include:
Perfect for a family trip or relaxing escape.
Value: $4,900
Donated by The Hamilton Family
Enjoy a relaxing escape in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, at “Magnolia Dream,” a luxury home in the heart of Grayton Beach.
This 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom 2018-built home comfortably sleeps 14 guests, perfect for a family getaway or group retreat.
Home Highlights:
Enjoy 6 nights (7-day stay) on any available date between now and the second week of March.
Value: $6,100
Artisan Food Basket
Stone Ridge Foods Seasonings
Griff’s Pecan Toffee
Cheese Board Knife Set
Mean Bean’s
Art of the Board Book
Marble Charcuterie Board
Stripaggio Oils Set
St. Rite Cream Cheese Cake
Tea Towel
Pumpkin Candle
Rose Pen
Water Color ADPi
Value $300
Donated by The Greater Atlanta ADPi Alumni Association
Home/Beauty Basket
Bode & Ev Candle & home scent set
Poppy & Jewel Lapis Stone bracelet with gold mustard seed
Tall Match Sticks
Vase
Large Hand Poured Soy Candle
Diffuser with sticks
Blue/White Hand Towel
Copper Round Tray
Gameday Gray T-shirt
Value $400
Donated by The Greater Atlanta ADPi Alumni Association
16x16 framed Mark Boomershine Original on paper with diamond dust of a peacock feather.
Value $950
Four Points Wine Box - Greater Atlanta ADPi Alumni Association
Wood Box Crate
Wood Block Knife Set
6 Bottles:
Beginning: 2020 Red Wine – Napa Valley
Spring Morning: 2020 Chardonnay – Russian River
Golden Lion: 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon – Napa Valley
The Diamond: 2018 Sparkling Brut – Napa Valley
King 1010: 2020 Pinot Noir – Santa Barbara County
Loyally: 2019 Chardonnay – Napa Valley
Value: $530
