Gala for Hope

Hosted by
About this event
Lights. Camera. Impact.
- Exclusive title recognition tied to event
- Premier logo placement on all marketing & media
- Opportunity to give welcome remarks
- Exclusive social media + press spotlight
- On-stage recognition during program
- Three VIP tables (8 seats each)
- Premium Gift
- Prominent logo placement on all materials
- Logo on red carpet step & repeat backdrop
- Featured social media spotlight
- Verbal recognition during event
- Two VIP tables (8 seats each)
- Premium Gift
- Large logo placement on marketing materials
- Verbal Recognition
- Social media recognition
- Two VIP tables (8 seats each)
- Premium Gift
- Company Recognition on the Wall of Hope
- Social Media Recognition
- Reserved Table (8)
The Wall of Hope is ...
- Exclusive branding at all bar locations
- Social media feature highlighting sponsor
- Reserved Table (8)
- Logo recognition on stage
- Social media feature highlighting sponsor
- Opportunity to select or dedicate a song
- Reserved Table (8)
- Exclusive branding at all grazing tables
- Social media feature highlighting sponsor
- Reserved Table (8)
- Logo on event materials
- Social media mention
- Reserved table (8)
Reserved table (8)
Your pass to a night of glamour, music, and making a difference.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!