San Angelo Cancer Association

Hosted by

San Angelo Cancer Association

About this event

Gala for Hope

501 Rio Concho Dr

San Angelo, TX 76903, USA

Marquee Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

Lights. Camera. Impact.


- Exclusive title recognition tied to event

- Premier logo placement on all marketing & media

- Opportunity to give welcome remarks

- Exclusive social media + press spotlight

- On-stage recognition during program

- Three VIP tables (8 seats each)

- Premium Gift

Executive Producer
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

- Prominent logo placement on all materials

- Logo on red carpet step & repeat backdrop

- Featured social media spotlight

- Verbal recognition during event

- Two VIP tables (8 seats each)

- Premium Gift

Director
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

- Large logo placement on marketing materials

- Verbal Recognition

- Social media recognition

- Two VIP tables (8 seats each)

- Premium Gift

Wall of Hope
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Company Recognition on the Wall of Hope

- Social Media Recognition

- Reserved Table (8)


The Wall of Hope is ...

Signature Drink Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Exclusive branding at all bar locations

- Social media feature highlighting sponsor

- Reserved Table (8)

Soundtrack Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Logo recognition on stage

- Social media feature highlighting sponsor

- Opportunity to select or dedicate a song

- Reserved Table (8)

Craft Service Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Exclusive branding at all grazing tables

- Social media feature highlighting sponsor

- Reserved Table (8)

Leading Role
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Logo on event materials

- Social media mention

- Reserved table (8)

Red Carpet Access
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table (8)

Individual Ticket
$200

Your pass to a night of glamour, music, and making a difference.

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