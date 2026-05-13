Afoakom USA

Hosted by

Afoakom USA

About this event

Gala Night VIP Tables

3776 Connelly Ave

Arden Hills, MN 55112, USA

Legacy/Prestige Table Final Payment
Pay what you can

Final payment for your Legacy/Prestige VIP Table is now due. Please enter the remaining balance and proceed to checkout to complete your reservation.


Thank you for your support, and we look forward to hosting you at Komvention 2026!

Legacy Table - VIP Package L (8 guests)
$1,500

Secure your Legacy Table and be counted among those who actively shape and sustain AfoakomUSA. More than a seat at the gala — your place among committed members driving culture, community, and impact forward, both in the U.S. and in Kom.

Drinks

  • 2 bottles of Premium Liquor (Johnnie Walker 18 yrs)
  • 2 bottles wine (red/white selection)
  • 1 bottle champagne
  • Water & soft drinks

Culinary Experience

Premium Afro-fusion appetizers, grilled specialties, savory small chops, and seasonal fruit

Perks

  • Priority Seating Location
  • Recognition by MC
  • Table service
  • Option to preorder drinks
  • Plus more
Prestige Table - VIP Package P (8 guests)
$2,000

Claim your Prestige Table and stand at the highest level of visibility and influence at Komvention 2026. The premier experience for those ready to lead from the front — celebrating in style while making a bold statement of support for the future of our community.

Drinks

  • 2 bottles premium Liquor (JW 18 or equiv)
  • 1 bottle of premium cognac (Remy Martin 1738 or equiv.)
  • 1 bottle champagne | 2 bottles wine
  • Water, sodas & wine coolers

Culinary Experience

Refined Afro-inspired grilled delicacies, premium small chops, and elegantly presented seasonal fruit

Perks

  • Premium seating location
  • Recognition by President
  • Table service
  • Option to preorder premium drinks
  • Plus more

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!