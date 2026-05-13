Gala Night VIP Tables

About this event
Final payment for your Legacy/Prestige VIP Table is now due. Please enter the remaining balance and proceed to checkout to complete your reservation.
Thank you for your support, and we look forward to hosting you at Komvention 2026!
Secure your Legacy Table and be counted among those who actively shape and sustain AfoakomUSA. More than a seat at the gala — your place among committed members driving culture, community, and impact forward, both in the U.S. and in Kom.
Premium Afro-fusion appetizers, grilled specialties, savory small chops, and seasonal fruit
Claim your Prestige Table and stand at the highest level of visibility and influence at Komvention 2026. The premier experience for those ready to lead from the front — celebrating in style while making a bold statement of support for the future of our community.
Refined Afro-inspired grilled delicacies, premium small chops, and elegantly presented seasonal fruit
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!