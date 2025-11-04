Hosted by

Gala of Honor Silent Auction

Ultimate Wine & Bengals Fan Cart
$300

Starting bid

  • Wine Cart
  • Custom Bar Ware
  • Bengals-Themed Bottle of Wine
  • Additional Premium Bottle of Wine

Estimated Value: Over $900

Range USA Membership
$150

Starting bid

1 year premium membership at Range USA.


Estimated Value: $600

Bourbon & Time: Gentleman’s Luxury Basket
$75

Starting bid

  • Premium Bourbon Selection
  • Invicta Specialty Men’s Watch (43mm Steel)
  • Presented in a Classic Longaberger Basket

Estimated Value: Over $350

Cozy Backyard Retreat Bundle
$75

Starting bid

  • Indoor/Outdoor Bench
  • First Responder-Themed Indoor Pillows
  • Fire Pit with S’mores Kit

Estimated Value: Approximately $300

Elegant Time & Style Duo
$50

Starting bid

  • Invicta Angel Unisex 38mm Watch
  • Kendra Scott Patriotic Bracelet

Estimated Value: $280

Wine Lover’s Indulgence Package
$75

Starting bid

  • Includes:
  • Cooper’s Hawk Magnum Bottle of Meritage Wine
  • 3-Month Wine Club Membership
  • Wine Tasting for Two
  • $50 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Gift Card
  • Custom Wine Carrier

Estimated Value: Approximately $200

Buffalo Trace Distillery VIP Hard Hat Tour & Tasting for Six
$150

Starting bid

  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes Hard Hat Tour
  • Guided tasting of Buffalo Trace’s finest spirits
  • Admission for up to 6 guests

Estimated Value: Priceless (based on availability and exclusivity)

DIY Power Pack: Ryobi & Husky Tool Set
$50

Starting bid

  • Ryobi 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit
  • Husky Durable Tool Bag

Estimated Value: Over $200

Handcrafted Dog-Themed Lap Quilt
$100

Starting bid

  • Size: 46.5" x 51" — perfect for a lap quilt or child’s bed
  • Lovingly handmade with a dog-themed design
  • Over 52 hours of craftsmanship

Estimated Value: Artisan-crafted

Invicta Collector’s Timepiece Set + Reserve Watch Case
$125

Starting bid

  • Activa X Invicta Digital Men’s Watch (56mm Camouflage)
  • Invicta Aviator Skyshock Men’s Watch (50mm)
  • Invicta Activa Dual Time Rose Gold Unisex Watch
  • Reserve Edition 6-Slot Watch Carrying Case (Briefcase Style)

Estimated Value: $400

