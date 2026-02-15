Back The Heroes Rumble

Hosted by

Back The Heroes Rumble

About this event

Gala of Honor Sponsorship 2026

3187 Linwood Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45208, USA

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor will receive:

-"Presented by" company name on the theatre marquee.

-Up to 8 Gala Tickets with preferred seating

-Company name/logo on table

-Dedicated Social Media post with your company link

-Half-Page ad in the event program

-Recognition on promotional/event materials

-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.

Guardian Sponsorship item
Guardian Sponsorship
$2,500

Guardian Sponsor will receive:

-Up to 8 Gala Tickets with preferred seating

-Company name/logo on table

-Dedicated Social Media post with your company link

-Half-Page ad in the event program

-Recognition on promotional/event materials

-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.

Protection Sponsor item
Protection Sponsor
$1,000

Protection Sponsor will receive:

-Up to 8 Gala Tickets with preferred seating

-Company name/logo on table

-Dedicated Social Media post with your company link

-Quarter page ad in the event program

-Recognition on promotional/event materials

-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.

Community Sponsor item
Community Sponsor
$700

Community Sponsor will receive:

-Up to 6 Gala Tickets with preferred seating

-Company name/logo on table

-Dedicated Social Media post with your company link

-Recognition on promotional/event materials

-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.

Friend of First Responders item
Friend of First Responders
$250

Friend of First Responders will receive:

-2 General Admission Tickets

-Name listed on raffle basket

-Social Media post with your company link

-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.

Cocktail Hour Sponsor item
Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$450

Cocktail Hour Sponsor will receive:

-Signage and recognition during the reception

-Company name and logo around bar area

Entertainment Sponsor item
Entertainment Sponsor
$350

Entertainment Sponsor will receive:

-Signage and recognition during the reception

Valet Sponsor item
Valet Sponsor
$600

Valet Sponsor will receive:

-Company name and logo on valet board

-Recognition in event program

Add a donation for Back The Heroes Rumble

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