Gala of Honor Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
Presenting Sponsor will receive:
-"Presented by" company name on the theatre marquee.
-Up to 8 Gala Tickets with preferred seating
-Company name/logo on table
-Dedicated Social Media post with your company link
-Half-Page ad in the event program
-Recognition on promotional/event materials
-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.
Guardian Sponsor will receive:
-Up to 8 Gala Tickets with preferred seating
-Company name/logo on table
-Dedicated Social Media post with your company link
-Half-Page ad in the event program
-Recognition on promotional/event materials
-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.
Protection Sponsor will receive:
-Up to 8 Gala Tickets with preferred seating
-Company name/logo on table
-Dedicated Social Media post with your company link
-Quarter page ad in the event program
-Recognition on promotional/event materials
-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.
Community Sponsor will receive:
-Up to 6 Gala Tickets with preferred seating
-Company name/logo on table
-Dedicated Social Media post with your company link
-Recognition on promotional/event materials
-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.
Friend of First Responders will receive:
-2 General Admission Tickets
-Name listed on raffle basket
-Social Media post with your company link
-Option to donate seats to military or first responders.
Cocktail Hour Sponsor will receive:
-Signage and recognition during the reception
-Company name and logo around bar area
Entertainment Sponsor will receive:
-Signage and recognition during the reception
Valet Sponsor will receive:
-Company name and logo on valet board
-Recognition in event program
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