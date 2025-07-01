Hosted by

Gala of Hope

2035 Polk St

Chattanooga, TN 37408, USA

CROWN SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premier seating for 10, full-page ad, stage recognition, logo on all materials, and more.

MANTLE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Reserved seating for 8, half-page ad, select marketing features, and more.

ANOINTED SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserved seating for 6, quarter-page ad and social media recognition.

LEGACY SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Seating for 4, name in program and slideshow.

FRIEND OF THE MISSION
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Seating for 2, name in "Friends of the Mission" section of the program.

SERVANT’S HEART
$250

1 reserved seat, thank-you card, name listed under "Servants & Supporters."

