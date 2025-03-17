Gala Raffle & Auction

Raffle Tickets item
Raffle Tickets
$50
Please show your purchase confirmation at the raffle table to receive your physical tickets.
Galveston Beach House item
Galveston Beach House
$2,200
Valued at $3,500
Private Wine Dinner for 12 item
Private Wine Dinner for 12
$4,300
Valued at $3,000
Exotic Hunting Weekend item
Exotic Hunting Weekend
$5,800
Value is $3,000 per Hunter, up to $12,000
Wine Education Experience item
Wine Education Experience
$1,100
Value of $1,200
Cabo Villa item
Cabo Villa
$18,500
Valued at $7,000
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing