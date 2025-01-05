Preserving the Past, One Bid at a Time

FOUR tickets to the Noblesville Preservation Alliance's 38th Annual Historic Home Tour, on Saturday, September 13th!
💍 Tiny Wedding, Big Magic – Micro-Wedding by Atomic Events
$150
Starting bid
Say “I do” to a celebration that’s small in size but huge in heart! This exclusive micro-wedding package from Atomic Events is designed for couples who want style, romance, and all the dreamy details—without the guest list stress.
Whether you're picturing a cozy indoor soirée or a stunning sunset ceremony, this all-in-one package delivers everything you need for an intimate, unforgettable day with up to 50 of your favorite people.
This dreamy package includes:
🏛️ Venue Rental – A charming location for up to 50 guests
📋 Event Planning – Pro coordination so everything runs smoothly
🌸 Decor – Elegant florals and table settings to match your vibe
🍰 Wedding Cake – A mini cake that’s as sweet as your love story
Let Atomic Events handle the logistics while you soak up the love, laughter, and happily-ever-after vibes.
Value: Priceless 💕
Restrictions: Date based on availability. Must be used within 12 months.
👰 Perfect for couples who believe in magic, not mayhem.
✨ Bid now and let your love story take center stage!
👓 See and Be Seen – Eyewear Experience at Noble Optique ✨
$200
Starting bid
Step up your specs game with a luxury eyewear experience at Noble Optique, nestled in the heart of downtown Noblesville! This isn’t your average trip to the optician—it's a personalized, fashion-forward journey to finding frames that are as unique as you are.
With over 30 years of optical expertise, owner Mark McCormack will guide you through a custom eyewear fitting that blends style, comfort, and craftsmanship. Enjoy the boutique’s relaxed, upscale vibe—complete with curated refreshments and a massage chair (yes, really!)—as you discover frames that feel more like a fashion statement than a necessity.
👁️ Stylish, smart, and 100% YOU.
Perfect for:
👓 Anyone ready to elevate their look
🎁 A gift for someone who loves boutique experiences
🧖♀️ A little “treat yourself” moment with perks
Noble Optique – Where luxury meets lenses!
🎨 Home Sweet Masterpiece 🖼️
$275
Starting bid
Turn your beloved home into a work of art with a custom oil painting by local, award-winning artist Stephanie Spay!
Whether it's your childhood home, your forever home, or a charming cottage tucked in the woods, Stephanie will capture its spirit and story with timeless beauty.
This one-of-a-kind 11x14” oil painting includes one revision to ensure it's just right and comes professionally framed by the artist. It's museum-quality magic made just for you.
Value: $800
Medium: Oil on canvas
Includes: Artist-chosen frame + one revision
Timeframe: Please allow 4–6 weeks for completion
💡 Perfect for:
🏡 A sentimental gift for grandparents
📸 A keepsake of your forever home
🔑 A wow-worthy closing gift for realtors
Want more customization? Connect with Stephanie:
🌐 www.StephanieSpay.com
📧 [email protected]
Your memories deserve a masterpiece! 🎨💕
🍷 Wine Not? Basket 🍷
$125
Starting bid
Uncork the good times with this elegant and entertaining wine-themed basket! Perfect for wine lovers and aspiring sommeliers, this bundle includes a sleek marble wine chiller to keep your favorite bottle perfectly chilled, stylish stemless wine glasses for sipping in style, and witty cocktail napkins that are sure to spark conversation (and maybe a few giggles). Whether you're hosting a soirée or just enjoying a quiet night in, this basket has everything you need to wine down.
Retail Value: $300
Cheers to bidding on your next favorite happy hour! 🍇🥂
🍷 Sip, Sip, Hooray! Wine Basket 🍷
$125
Starting bid
Raise a glass to relaxation and fun with this chic wine-themed basket!
Inside, you'll find a gorgeous marble wine chiller to keep your vino at the perfect temp, sleek stemless wine glasses made for toasting, and clever cocktail napkins that bring the laughs to any gathering.
It’s everything you need for a wine night that’s equal parts classy and sassy!
Retail Value: $300
Perfect for gifting—or keeping all to yourself. We won’t judge! 🍷✨
🥃 Bourbon & Chill Basket 🧊
$100
Starting bid
Calling all bourbon lovers—this basket is a straight-up pour of perfection! Whether you’re a seasoned sipper or just starting your bourbon journey, this set brings the bar to you in the classiest way.
Inside you’ll find:
🔥 Two handcrafted wood bourbon glasses for cozy, fireside vibes
✨ Two crystal tasting glasses for when you’re feeling fancy
❄️ A large round ice mold that makes four slow-melting ice spheres—because watered-down whiskey is a crime
Retail Value: $275
Whether you're hosting a tasting night, gifting to a bourbon buff, or just upgrading your own bar cart, this basket is neat, on the rocks, and totally on point. Cheers! 🥃
🥃 The Bourbon Experience Basket 🥃
$100
Starting bid
Elevate your sipping game with this bold and stylish bourbon lover’s dream! Perfect for cozy nights, classy gatherings, or simply enjoying your favorite pour in perfect form.
This premium basket includes:
🪵 Two wood bourbon glasses – rustic, refined, and ready for your next pour
💎 Two crystal tasting glasses – because bourbon this good deserves glassware that shines
🧊 A large round ice mold – creates four slow-melting ice spheres to chill without diluting
Retail Value: $275
Whether you're gifting a connoisseur or treating yourself, this basket brings the flavor, the flair, and just the right amount of fire. Sip slow, savor often, and enjoy the experience. 🍂🥃
🍪 Sweet Escape Basket – Crumbl & Dove Edition 🛁✨
$20
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate combo of sweet + soothing with this cozy little basket of happiness! Featuring the delicious magic of Crumbl Cookies and the luxurious comfort of Dove spa goodies, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in a little “me time.”
This pampering package includes:
🍪 A taste of Crumbl’s famous cookies (yes, they’re that good)
🧴 A selection of Dove spa essentials to leave you feeling silky smooth and stress-free
🛁 All wrapped up in a feel-good vibe that’s basically self-care in a basket
Retail Value: $50
Perfect for gifting, thanking, or just keeping all to yourself (no judgment here).
💖 Cookies + calm = the sweetest kind of escape!
📚 Summer Book Club with Mrs. Eads –A Reading Adventure! ☀️✨
$75
Starting bid
Looking for a fun and enriching way to keep your kiddo reading this summer? Say hello to Summer Book Club with beloved Stony Creek Elementary teacher Stephanie Eads! Back for her 4th year, Mrs. Eads makes reading come alive with this one-of-a-kind weekly club that’s as fun as it is educational.
Your reader will:
📖 Read and discuss an age-appropriate chapter book
🍪 Enjoy a snack and drink at each session
🎁 Keep their very own copy of the book
🗣️ Join in fun, thoughtful conversations that spark imagination and confidence
Retail Value: $200
Session Options: Starts June 11th
🧒 Grades 2–3 | Wednesdays, 5:15–6:15 PM
🧑 Grades 4–5 | Wednesdays, 6:30–7:30 PM
Open to all elementary-age readers in the area—perfect for bookworms and reluctant readers alike! Spots fill quickly, so don’t miss out on this sunny summer reading adventure! 🌞📚
Questions? Reach out to Stephanie directly—she’d love to hear from you!
🎨 Framed Sketch by Bruce Neckar 🖼️
$250
Starting bid
Bring home a true piece of Noblesville’s creative soul with this gorgeous, one-of-a-kind framed drawing by acclaimed local artist Bruce Neckar, beautifully finished by fellow local artist and master framer Rodney Reveal.
This artwork is the perfect blend of talent and craftsmanship—Bruce’s signature style meets Rodney’s expert eye for presentation, making this a standout piece for any art lover or proud local supporter.
🖌️ Original drawing by Bruce Neckar
🖼️ Professionally framed by Rodney Reveal
💎 Retail Value: $800
Whether you're adding to your collection or starting one in style, this piece is a timeless treasure straight from the heart of our community.
🎁 Perfect for art lovers, collectors, or anyone who believes in supporting local talent with big-time skill!
👜 Sling It in Style – Leather Studded Sash Bag ✨
$15
Starting bid
Say goodbye to bulky bags and hello to hands-free fabulous with this sleek and stylish leather studded sash bag! Whether you're running errands, exploring a festival, or just want to keep your essentials close without sacrificing style—this bag’s got your back (literally!).
With its edgy studded details and comfy cross-body fit, it’s as functional as it is fashionable. Perfect for keeping your phone, cards, keys, and lip gloss all zipped up and ready to go.
💼 Retail Value: $50
🔥 Perfect for fashionistas, on-the-go moms, or anyone who loves looking good
🥃 Elijah Craig C923 – Distillery Edition 🔥
$35
Starting bid
This isn’t just any bottle—it’s a bourbon lover’s bragging rights! Snagged straight from the Elijah Craig Distillery after a tasting tour, this Batch C923 release is the kind of pour people hunt for, sip slowly, and talk about long after the last drop.
Rich, bold, and bottled at full barrel proof, this batch delivers deep flavor with a smooth finish—exactly what you'd expect from a legendary name in bourbon.
🛍️ Retail Value: $90
📍 Purchased on-site at the distillery (yep, it’s the real deal)
Perfect for collectors, sippers, and anyone who knows that great bourbon is always worth the chase. Add this to your shelf, pour yourself a glass, and raise a toast to the good stuff! 🥃🔥
