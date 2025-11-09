Gala Silent Auction

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Own a piece of Georgia football history with this officially signed Stetson Bennett jersey. Featuring his authentic autograph and crafted in team colors, this collector’s item celebrates the legendary quarterback who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. A must-have for any UGA fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast.
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Add a standout piece to your sports collection with this autographed Bronson Robinson jersey. Boldly signed and beautifully preserved, it showcases the rising star’s signature and makes an excellent display item for fans and memorabilia collectors alike.
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Showcase your passion for the game with this signed Travon Walker helmet. Featuring the authentic autograph of the No. 1 overall draft pick, this collector’s piece highlights one of football’s most explosive defensive talents and makes a powerful addition to any fan’s display.
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Celebrate one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks with this officially signed Matthew Stafford football. Featuring his authentic signature, this premium collector’s item is perfect for fans of his remarkable career and makes an impressive display piece for any memorabilia collection.
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A show-stopping collector’s piece, this autographed Florida Georgia Line guitar features the signatures of the award-winning country duo known for chart-topping hits and high-energy performances. Perfect for music lovers and memorabilia collectors, it’s a standout display item that captures the spirit of modern country music.
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A stunning collector’s treasure, this pink guitar features the authentic signature of global music icon Taylor Swift. Beautifully preserved and visually striking, it captures the artistry and star power of one of the best-selling performers of all time. A centerpiece item for any Swiftie or music memorabilia collection.
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Show your support in style with this exclusive Nolan Smith Foundation autographed hat. Featuring the authentic signature of the standout linebacker, this wearable collectible represents both athletic excellence and meaningful community impact. A standout piece for fans and memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
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Experience one of college football’s most electrifying rivalries live as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers in the 2026 season! These two (2) premium seats place you in Section 136, Row 16, Seats 19 & 20, offering an incredible view of the action and a game-day atmosphere that only Sanford Stadium can deliver. Perfect for passionate fans and collectors of unforgettable experiences, this package promises an exciting showdown between two SEC powerhouses. (Date TBD)
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This stunning framed artwork captures Thomas Kinkade’s timeless interpretation of New York City’s iconic 5th Avenue. Created in 2003, the piece blends Kinkade’s signature radiant glow with the vibrant energy of one of the world’s most celebrated streets. Measuring 18" x 27", this beautifully framed print brings warmth, elegance, and classic Kinkade charm to any home or office décor. A remarkable collectible for art enthusiasts and admirers of Kinkade’s luminous cityscapes.
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Enjoy the ultimate comfort experience with this beautifully curated Hampton Inn Pamper Basket — a luxurious blend of relaxation, travel, and home-style comfort. This exclusive package features a premium bedding set, complete with a duvet or insert, soft sheets, matching pillowcases, and two plush pillows to bring hotel-quality rest into your home.
Also included are two free nights at Hampton Inn, perfect for a relaxing getaway or weekend escape. The basket is thoughtfully rounded out with a selection of books, a durable cooler, and a variety of bonus extras designed to enhance your comfort and convenience.
A perfect auction item for anyone needing rest, rejuvenation, and a touch of hotel luxury at home or on the go.
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Small Business Marketing Package – Condensed Description
Upgrade your brand with this complete small business marketing bundle designed to make your company look polished and professional. Ideal for startups, nonprofits, or small businesses, this package includes custom-branded apparel, premium business cards, digitized logo files, and a bonus branding consultation.
What’s Included:
Perfect For: Branding launches, rebrands, staff uniforms, events, or promotional gear.
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Nike Triple-Jersey NBA Package
Upgrade your sports collection with this premium three-jersey bundle featuring top NBA stars and official Nike designs.
Included:
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This packed-to-perfection holiday bundle features a premium Toadfish Soft Cooler filled with high-quality carving tools, cozy holiday blankets, and surprise mystery items. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or outdoor adventures, this cooler delivers durability, style, and seasonal charm. A fun and functional package sure to be a crowd favorite at any auction.
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