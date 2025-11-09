Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy the ultimate comfort experience with this beautifully curated Hampton Inn Pamper Basket — a luxurious blend of relaxation, travel, and home-style comfort. This exclusive package features a premium bedding set, complete with a duvet or insert, soft sheets, matching pillowcases, and two plush pillows to bring hotel-quality rest into your home.

Also included are two free nights at Hampton Inn, perfect for a relaxing getaway or weekend escape. The basket is thoughtfully rounded out with a selection of books, a durable cooler, and a variety of bonus extras designed to enhance your comfort and convenience.

A perfect auction item for anyone needing rest, rejuvenation, and a touch of hotel luxury at home or on the go.