Souvenir Journal Ads for Destiny Living Min. Gala

About this event
Your purchase of a Personal Name or Quote for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)
Your purchase of a Full Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)
Your purchase of a Half Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)
Your purchase of a Quarter Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)
Your purchase of a Center Full Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)
Your purchase of a Back Full Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)
Your purchase of a Back Full Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)
Your purchase of a Back Full Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)
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