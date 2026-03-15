Destiny Living Ministries A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

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Destiny Living Ministries A Nj Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

Souvenir Journal Ads for Destiny Living Min. Gala

120 S Wood Ave

Iselin, NJ 08830, USA

DLM Supporter $10 Personal Name or Quote
$10

Your purchase of a Personal Name or Quote for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Full Page Color Ad $100
$100

Your purchase of a Full Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Half Page Color Ad $50
$50

Your purchase of a Half Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Quarter Page Color Ad $25
$25

Your purchase of a Quarter Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Center Page Full Page
$250

Your purchase of a Center Full Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Back Page Full Page
$250

Your purchase of a Back Full Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Back INSIDE Page Full Page
$250

Your purchase of a Back Full Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

Business Card
$15

Your purchase of a Back Full Page Ad for our 10th Anniversary Gala helps sponsor and join in the celebration as a partner for this special occasion. Thank you for your continued support. (Leaving a tip at the purchase point is optional.)

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!