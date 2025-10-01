Veteran bushido brotherhood inc.

Veteran bushido brotherhood inc.

The Lionheart Gala Sponsors

2613 Smallman St

Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

-Premier recognition as 'Presented by [YourCompany]' on all gala materials

-10 VIP gala tickets with priority seating

-Exclusive branding on step-and-repeat backdrop, press release, and feature video

-Full-page ad in event program & logo on centerpiece card

-On-stage recognition with opportunity for brief remarks

-Dedicated social media feature across all platforms

-Customized activation space at the event

Lionheart Sponsor
$15,000

-8 VIP Gala tickets with reserved seating

-Prominent logo placement on gala website,

-signage, and printed program

-Half-page ad in program booklet

-Stage recognition during the event

-Social media spotlight and newsletter feature

Guardian Sponsor
$10,000

-6 VIP Gala tickets

-Logo on the gala website and printed program

-Quarter-page ad in program booklet

-Stage Acknowledgement & Social Media Highlight

Brotherhood Sponsor
$5,000

-4 VIP gala tickets

-Logo placement on signage and in the program

-Group social media thank-you feature

Corporate Host // $2,500
$2,500

-10 Event Tickets

-Name recognition in printed program and on table signage.

Friend of the Gala
$1,000

-2 Gala tickets

-Name listed in the event program booklet.

-Collaboration on Social Media over 200k+ Followers.

-MC Recognition

-Banner, if provided, ringside.

