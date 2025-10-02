Gala Sponsorship 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Main event sponsorship:
Receive 10 tickets to the gala.
Features on our tickets, invitations, website, social media, and more.
Everyone at the event will know that you have made the decision to support the cause of EASE.
Bar Sponsor:
Receive 6 Tickets
Featured on all advertisement, website, social media, and more.
Photo Sponsor:
Receive 2 tickets to the gala.
Featured on all advertisement, website, social media, and more.
For every $250 sponsorship, you will receive a ticket to the event, as well advertising on our website, social media, and more.
Your logo placed on a table for guests to see. Advertisement on our website and social media.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!