Gala Sponsorship

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About this event
GOAL - $2,800
These tables allow our families and educators to participate in the celebration of the students they serve every day.
GOAL: $1,000
Provide music and entertainment for the evening.
GOAL: $1,000
Help create an elegant gala atmosphere.
GOAL: $750
Support the bar and drink service for the event.
Directly contribute toward student scholarships.
Support overall event costs and operations.
GOAL: $4000
Support the dining experience for gala guests.
GOAL: $750
Help capture beautiful moments from the event.
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