Step N Stones Academy For Autism Inc

Hosted by

Step N Stones Academy For Autism Inc

About this event

Gala Sponsorship

Community Support Tables
Pay what you can

GOAL - $2,800

These tables allow our families and educators to participate in the celebration of the students they serve every day.

Entertainment Sponsor
Pay what you can

GOAL: $1,000

Provide music and entertainment for the evening.

Decor & Event Design Sponsor
Pay what you can

GOAL: $1,000

Help create an elegant gala atmosphere.

Beverage Sponsor
Pay what you can

GOAL: $750

Support the bar and drink service for the event.

Scholarship Sponsor
Pay what you can

Directly contribute toward student scholarships.

General Event Sponsor
Pay what you can

Support overall event costs and operations.

Catering Sponsor
Pay what you can

GOAL: $4000

Support the dining experience for gala guests.

Photography Sponsor
Pay what you can

GOAL: $750

Help capture beautiful moments from the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!