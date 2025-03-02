Gala Zafiro experiences

Yoga class for Kids (1st-5th grade) with Nikki Lubesnick
$25
Ice cream with the 5th grade teachers!
$25
Tea with Ms Vazquez
$25
Pizza party with Ms Moffat
$25
After school pizza and games party with Ms Moffat
Ice cream with the 1st grade teachers
$25
Día Del Niño official tasters-whole classroom
$150
Your child’s whole classroom will get to sample Día Del Niño treats(cotton candy, popcorn, etc) a week before the event to be our official taste testers!
Lunch with Ms Dorado
$25
Enjoy a fun lunch with Ms Dorado!
Current students only
Lunch with Ms Mann
$25
Current students only
Lunch with Ms. Arellano
$25
Current students only
A taste of Greece and Spain- wine meze and tapas
$25
Sample the flavors of Spain and Greece with your hosts Violeta Jimenez and Nicole Caragiannides-Ryan along with a selection of wines, beers and ciders. This event will take place in a private home in the East Lakeview neighborhood on June 13th from 6:30-10:00 pm
