Galactosemia Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Lee Drop Earrings in Gold with Iridescent Drusy. These beautiful Kendra Scott earrings are the perfect accessory to any outfit.
Valued at $75.
Special thanks to Kendra Scott for this donation!
Starting bid
Relax on your own private beach on Pleasant Bay, only a ½ mile walk or drive through protected forest land. This charming, recently renovated historic (c. 1873) home in the exclusive Barley Neck area has a completely private yard and deck. 1-1/2 miles to East Orleans shops and delis, 2-1/2 miles to Nauset Beach.
Sleeps six in three bedrooms: twin bunk bed, double bed, and king bed (or convert to 2 twins). One full bathroom plus enclosed outdoor shower. Kitchen fully equipped — from microwave and dishwasher to herbs and spices. Clothes washer and dryer, phone, wifi internet, cable TV. Comfortably furnished. Books and puzzles for rainy days. No pets allowed. This is for one week during off-season and will be coordinated with the owner.
Here is the link to the rental: Orleans Vacation Rental home in Cape Cod MA, 1/2 mile walk/drive to private Pleasant Bay beach | ID 13424
Retail value $1970-$2500.
**Travel to vacation home not included.
Thanks to Christy Johnson for this donation!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the course with Sam Tryon, a PGA golf professional at Great Neck Country Club in Waterford, Connecticut. This package includes one complimentary round of 18 holes while playing alongside Sam, who brings expert instruction, course knowledge, and great company to every round.
Sam also lives with galactosemia making this experience even more meaningful in support of the galactosemia community.
Package Details:
Whether you're looking to sharpen your game or simply enjoy a beautiful round at one of Connecticut's premier courses, this is a memorable golf experience you won't want to miss.
Valued at $250
Thanks to Sam Tryon for this donation!
Starting bid
This basket includes:
On Guard Laundry Detergent
On Guard Foaming Hand Wash Dispenser
On Guard Foaming Hand Wash
On Guard Hand Sanitizing Mist
On Guard Toothpaste
On Guard Protective Throat drops
Retail value is $100
Learn more at www.doterra.com
Special thanks to doTERRA for this donation!
Starting bid
This basket includes:
$25 Chick-Fil-A Gift Card
2 free meal vouchers
Mini plush cow
Chick-Fil-A tumbler
Chick-fil-A water bottle
Magnet
Key chain
Valued at $75
Special thanks to Chick Fil A Middletown, KY for this donation!
Starting bid
Rare Mamas is a book written to empower mothers of children with rare diseases - strategies, strength, support, and sisterhood.
This bundle includes:
Rare Mamas book
Rare Mamas hat
Rare Mamas tote bag
Bookmarks
Retail Value $60
Thanks to Nikki McIntosh (author of the book Rare Mamas) for this donation! Learn more about Rare Mamas here: www.raremamas.com
Starting bid
Bundle includes:
$25 Oriental Trading gift card (This is a digital $25 Gift Certificate to use on their website that expires on 03/13/2027)
Two (2) Dumpling Squishies
Butter Squishy
Worry Stone Fidgets
Cheese Cube squishy
Six (6) blue cube Squishies
Blueberry Scented Whipped Butter Small Round Squishy
Retail value: $75
Thanks to Oriental Trading and Tara McCoy for this donation.
Starting bid
$200 Delta Gift Card
Special thanks to Keith Topper for this donation!
Starting bid
$100 Door Dash Gift Card
Two (2) $25 Gift Cards to Regal Cinemas
Assorted Theatre Box Candy
Colby Ridge Popcorn
Large Popcorn bucket
Retail Value: $175
Special thanks to Jonathan McCoy at Federated Insurance for this donation!
Starting bid
$50 Amazon Gift Card, Swig Heart Koozie, Face Mask, Foot Mask, Froze' Drink Mix, Bow Tote Bag, Pink Fuzzy Slippers
Retail Value: $100
Thanks to Tara McCoy for this donation.
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Kentucky Science Center
4 free meals at McAlister's Deli
$80 value
Thanks to the Kentucky Science Center and McAlisters Louisville for this donation!
Starting bid
Peter E Hart Bourbon and Whiskey Combo.
1 bottle of Kentucky Rye Whiskey
1 bottle of Wheated Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Learn more about Peter E Hart here: www.peterehart.com
Retail value is $165.
**Must be local to Louisville, KY and over 21 years old to bid. Cannot ship this item!
Special thanks to Aaron and Lizzy Haynes with Peter E Hart for this donation.
Starting bid
(2) Family Scavenger Hunt 10 Packs
Embark on a city adventure together
With Let's Roam - 2 Family Scavenger Hunts, your family can explore two exciting locations of your choice, with tickets for up to 10 players per hunt. Dive into a world of discovery, solving puzzles, and uncovering hidden gems as you journey through new cities or your own hometown. Each scavenger hunt promises hours of bonding and adventure, creating unforgettable memories for everyone. Get ready to strengthen family connections, one clue at a time!
Restrictions:
Must be redeemed within 2 years of purchase.
Valued at $180
City Scavenger Hunts | Wander With Purpose | Let's Roam
Special thanks to Let's Roam for this donation!
Starting bid
Handcrafted jewelry pieces made with love from Gold Leaf Designs owned by a galactosemia mom
Includes:
3 pairs of dangle earrings
4 pair of stud earrings
1 pressed flower bangle bracelet
$140 value
Special thanks to Julia Friar for this donation!
Starting bid
Maui Jim Kou Sunglasses, Black Frame with Grey Polarized Lenses.
Retail Value $369
Special thanks to Matt & Katie Cunningham for this donation!
Starting bid
Say Cheese!
Enjoy a 20 minute Mini Photography Session with Jennifer Edlin Photography. This will include an Online Gallery with your favorite 10 images. Additional images can be purchased.
Valued at $250
Must be located in the LOUISVILLE, KY area to use this!
Thanks to Jennifer Edlin for this donation!
Starting bid
Private Wine Tasting Class for 20 at Total Wine & More! and Wine themed gift basket with a wine notebook, wine cork trivet and a pack of 4 "Bubbly" glass coasters.
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine tasting for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store! Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Choose from one of our popular themes:
- Wine 101: In Vino Veritas - Identify key components of wine and explore how to pair with the right food to make your next dinner party a success!
- Beautiful Blends: The Most Carefully Crafted Wines - Join us to explore the art of the blend, from easy-drinking domestic reds to the great white wines of Bordeaux and the Rhone.
- New World, New Wines: Exploring the Southern Hemisphere - Discover how the Old World’s native grapes and long wine-making traditions have helped shape how we make and enjoy wine all over the world.
- Viva La France - Explore the greatest wine-making regions in France so you can master our wine aisles and any restaurant wine list!
- Into the Wild: Walla Walla Willamette & Pacific Northwest - Take a tour of the Pacific Northwest! Learn about the very best from Washington Wine Country to Willamette Valley, Oregon. - From Tip to Toe: A Wine Tour of Italy - Explore many distinctive wines of Italy, from sparkling Proseccos and crisp Pinot Grigios to the Sangiovese-based wines of Tuscany to rich, dark reds of Sicily.
- California Uncorked: Napa Valley & Beyond - Explore the red and white wines that have brought acclaim to Napa Valley, Sonoma, Amador and the Central Coast.
- Here’s to Bottles that Pop: Great Sparkling Wines - Nothing is better than a bottle of bubbly! Learn about our favorite sparkling styles, food pairings and, of course, champagne!
Learn more at https://www.totalwine.com/experience/book-our-room/private-classes
Exceptions
Valid at any Total Wine location with a classroom. Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or the last seven weeks of the year. Four weeks notice required from request date.
$600 Value
Thank you to Total Wine & More for this donation!
Starting bid
Take me out to the ballgame!
Six (6) outfield tickets to a Louisville Bats game.
Louisville Bats Schedule | Schedule | Bats
Value at $84
Thanks to the Louisville Bats for this donation.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a Six Flags park near you! Get ready for thrills, laughter, and unforgettable memories with this Six Flags Package!
This package includes two (2) one-day admission tickets valid at participating Six Flags Entertainment parks throughout the United States and Canada, giving you the flexibility to choose the adventure that's right for you.
Whether you're conquering world-class roller coasters, cooling off at a water park, enjoying family attractions, or meeting your favorite characters, Six Flags offers excitement for guests of every age.
From Michigan's Adventure to Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Great Escape, Hurricane Harbor, and many more participating parks, your next adventure is waiting!
Six Flags: Theme Parks, Roller Coasters & Family Fun Near You
Valued at $100
Thank you to Six Flags for this donation!
Starting bid
Need a motivational speaker for your business or organization? Mary Poppell is a dynamic speaker who helps audiences ignite purpose in life and business. Keynotes that ignite magnetic energy.
Each keynote is designed to ignite magnetic energy, strengthen leadership, and equip audiences with practical tools to create lasting impact. Rooted in gratitude, purpose, and intentional growth, every message inspires people to lead authentically, build meaningful connections, and cultivate thriving cultures.
Keynote Speaking | My Life's Purpose | Consulting
Thank you to Mary Poppell with My Purpose Coaching for this donation!
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