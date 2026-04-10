Galactosemia Foundation's Silent Auction

Private Wine Tasting Class for 20 at Total Wine & More! and Wine themed gift basket with a wine notebook, wine cork trivet and a pack of 4 "Bubbly" glass coasters.





Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine tasting for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store! Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.

Choose from one of our popular themes:

- Wine 101: In Vino Veritas - Identify key components of wine and explore how to pair with the right food to make your next dinner party a success!

- Beautiful Blends: The Most Carefully Crafted Wines - Join us to explore the art of the blend, from easy-drinking domestic reds to the great white wines of Bordeaux and the Rhone.

- New World, New Wines: Exploring the Southern Hemisphere - Discover how the Old World’s native grapes and long wine-making traditions have helped shape how we make and enjoy wine all over the world.

- Viva La France - Explore the greatest wine-making regions in France so you can master our wine aisles and any restaurant wine list!

- Into the Wild: Walla Walla Willamette & Pacific Northwest - Take a tour of the Pacific Northwest! Learn about the very best from Washington Wine Country to Willamette Valley, Oregon. - From Tip to Toe: A Wine Tour of Italy - Explore many distinctive wines of Italy, from sparkling Proseccos and crisp Pinot Grigios to the Sangiovese-based wines of Tuscany to rich, dark reds of Sicily.

- California Uncorked: Napa Valley & Beyond - Explore the red and white wines that have brought acclaim to Napa Valley, Sonoma, Amador and the Central Coast.

- Here’s to Bottles that Pop: Great Sparkling Wines - Nothing is better than a bottle of bubbly! Learn about our favorite sparkling styles, food pairings and, of course, champagne!





Learn more at https://www.totalwine.com/experience/book-our-room/private-classes

Exceptions

Valid at any Total Wine location with a classroom. Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or the last seven weeks of the year. Four weeks notice required from request date.





$600 Value





Thank you to Total Wine & More for this donation!