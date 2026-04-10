Galactosemia Foundation
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A circular logo with the words "GALACTOSEMIA FOUNDATION" in gray text around the perimeter, and a central blue and green circle containing a white stylized figure of a person with arms outstretched.
Galactosemia Foundation

Hosted by

Galactosemia Foundation

About this event

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Galactosemia Foundation's Silent Auction

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$35

Starting bid

Lee Drop Earrings in Gold with Iridescent Drusy. These beautiful Kendra Scott earrings are the perfect accessory to any outfit.


Valued at $75.


Special thanks to Kendra Scott for this donation!

Vacation Rental Home in Cape Cod (1 week- off season) item
Vacation Rental Home in Cape Cod (1 week- off season) item
Vacation Rental Home in Cape Cod (1 week- off season) item
Vacation Rental Home in Cape Cod (1 week- off season)
$500

Starting bid

Relax on your own private beach on Pleasant Bay, only a ½ mile walk or drive through protected forest land. This charming, recently renovated historic (c. 1873) home in the exclusive Barley Neck area has a completely private yard and deck. 1-1/2 miles to East Orleans shops and delis, 2-1/2 miles to Nauset Beach.

Sleeps six in three bedrooms: twin bunk bed, double bed, and king bed (or convert to 2 twins). One full bathroom plus enclosed outdoor shower. Kitchen fully equipped — from microwave and dishwasher to herbs and spices. Clothes washer and dryer, phone, wifi internet, cable TV. Comfortably furnished. Books and puzzles for rainy days. No pets allowed. This is for one week during off-season and will be coordinated with the owner.


Here is the link to the rental: Orleans Vacation Rental home in Cape Cod MA, 1/2 mile walk/drive to private Pleasant Bay beach | ID 13424


Retail value $1970-$2500.


**Travel to vacation home not included.


Thanks to Christy Johnson for this donation!

18 Holes of Golf with Golf Pro Sam Tryon item
18 Holes of Golf with Golf Pro Sam Tryon
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day on the course with Sam Tryon, a PGA golf professional at Great Neck Country Club in Waterford, Connecticut. This package includes one complimentary round of 18 holes while playing alongside Sam, who brings expert instruction, course knowledge, and great company to every round.

Sam also lives with galactosemia making this experience even more meaningful in support of the galactosemia community.


Package Details:

  • One (1) complimentary 18-hole round at Great Neck Country Club in Waterford, CT
  • Play with PGA Golf Professional Sam Tryon (9 handicap)
  • Valid for one person, age 18+
  • Any additional golfers must pay their own greens fees

Whether you're looking to sharpen your game or simply enjoy a beautiful round at one of Connecticut's premier courses, this is a memorable golf experience you won't want to miss.


Valued at $250


Thanks to Sam Tryon for this donation!

doTERRA Gift Basket item
doTERRA Gift Basket item
doTERRA Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

This basket includes:

On Guard Laundry Detergent

On Guard Foaming Hand Wash Dispenser

On Guard Foaming Hand Wash

On Guard Hand Sanitizing Mist

On Guard Toothpaste

On Guard Protective Throat drops


Retail value is $100


Learn more at www.doterra.com


Special thanks to doTERRA for this donation!

Chick-Fil-A Basket item
Chick-Fil-A Basket
$25

Starting bid

This basket includes:


$25 Chick-Fil-A Gift Card

2 free meal vouchers

Mini plush cow

Chick-Fil-A tumbler

Chick-fil-A water bottle

Magnet

Key chain


Valued at $75


Special thanks to Chick Fil A Middletown, KY for this donation!

Rare Mamas Gift Basket item
Rare Mamas Gift Basket item
Rare Mamas Gift Basket item
Rare Mamas Gift Basket item
Rare Mamas Gift Basket item
Rare Mamas Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Rare Mamas is a book written to empower mothers of children with rare diseases - strategies, strength, support, and sisterhood.


This bundle includes:


Rare Mamas book

Rare Mamas hat

Rare Mamas tote bag

Bookmarks


Retail Value $60


Thanks to Nikki McIntosh (author of the book Rare Mamas) for this donation! Learn more about Rare Mamas here: www.raremamas.com

Squishy Bundle with Oriental Trading Gift Card item
Squishy Bundle with Oriental Trading Gift Card item
Squishy Bundle with Oriental Trading Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Bundle includes:


$25 Oriental Trading gift card (This is a digital $25 Gift Certificate to use on their website that expires on 03/13/2027)

Two (2) Dumpling Squishies

Butter Squishy

Worry Stone Fidgets

Cheese Cube squishy

Six (6) blue cube Squishies

Blueberry Scented Whipped Butter Small Round Squishy


Retail value: $75


Thanks to Oriental Trading and Tara McCoy for this donation.

$200 Delta Gift Card item
$200 Delta Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

$200 Delta Gift Card


Special thanks to Keith Topper for this donation!

Movie Night Gift Basket item
Movie Night Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

$100 Door Dash Gift Card

Two (2) $25 Gift Cards to Regal Cinemas

Assorted Theatre Box Candy

Colby Ridge Popcorn

Large Popcorn bucket


Retail Value: $175


Special thanks to Jonathan McCoy at Federated Insurance for this donation!


Girls Day Basket item
Girls Day Basket item
Girls Day Basket
$50

Starting bid

$50 Amazon Gift Card, Swig Heart Koozie, Face Mask, Foot Mask, Froze' Drink Mix, Bow Tote Bag, Pink Fuzzy Slippers


Retail Value: $100


Thanks to Tara McCoy for this donation.

Day in Louisville, KY- KY Science Center & McAlister's Lunch item
Day in Louisville, KY- KY Science Center & McAlister's Lunch item
Day in Louisville, KY- KY Science Center & McAlister's Lunch item
Day in Louisville, KY- KY Science Center & McAlister's Lunch
$35

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Kentucky Science Center

4 free meals at McAlister's Deli

$80 value


Thanks to the Kentucky Science Center and McAlisters Louisville for this donation!

Peter E. Hart Bourbon and Whiskey item
Peter E. Hart Bourbon and Whiskey
$60

Starting bid

Peter E Hart Bourbon and Whiskey Combo.


1 bottle of Kentucky Rye Whiskey

1 bottle of Wheated Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon


Learn more about Peter E Hart here: www.peterehart.com


Retail value is $165.


**Must be local to Louisville, KY and over 21 years old to bid. Cannot ship this item!


Special thanks to Aaron and Lizzy Haynes with Peter E Hart for this donation.

Let's Roam Family Scavenger Hunt Pack item
Let's Roam Family Scavenger Hunt Pack
$30

Starting bid

(2) Family Scavenger Hunt 10 Packs

Embark on a city adventure together

With Let's Roam - 2 Family Scavenger Hunts, your family can explore two exciting locations of your choice, with tickets for up to 10 players per hunt. Dive into a world of discovery, solving puzzles, and uncovering hidden gems as you journey through new cities or your own hometown. Each scavenger hunt promises hours of bonding and adventure, creating unforgettable memories for everyone. Get ready to strengthen family connections, one clue at a time!

 

Restrictions:

Must be redeemed within 2 years of purchase.


Valued at $180


City Scavenger Hunts | Wander With Purpose | Let's Roam


Special thanks to Let's Roam for this donation!

Handcrafted Jewelry Pieces item
Handcrafted Jewelry Pieces
$40

Starting bid

Handcrafted jewelry pieces made with love from Gold Leaf Designs owned by a galactosemia mom 

Includes:

3 pairs of dangle earrings

4 pair of stud earrings

1 pressed flower bangle bracelet 


$140 value


Special thanks to Julia Friar for this donation!

Maui Jim Sunglasses item
Maui Jim Sunglasses
$75

Starting bid

Maui Jim Kou Sunglasses, Black Frame with Grey Polarized Lenses.


Retail Value $369


Special thanks to Matt & Katie Cunningham for this donation!

Mini Photo Session with Jennifer Edlin Photography item
Mini Photo Session with Jennifer Edlin Photography item
Mini Photo Session with Jennifer Edlin Photography item
Mini Photo Session with Jennifer Edlin Photography
$100

Starting bid

Say Cheese!

Enjoy a 20 minute Mini Photography Session with Jennifer Edlin Photography. This will include an Online Gallery with your favorite 10 images. Additional images can be purchased.

Valued at $250

Jennifer Edlin Photography


Must be located in the LOUISVILLE, KY area to use this!


Thanks to Jennifer Edlin for this donation!

Private Wine Class for 20 @ Total Wine & More and wine items item
Private Wine Class for 20 @ Total Wine & More and wine items item
Private Wine Class for 20 @ Total Wine & More and wine items item
Private Wine Class for 20 @ Total Wine & More and wine items
$100

Starting bid

Private Wine Tasting Class for 20 at Total Wine & More! and Wine themed gift basket with a wine notebook, wine cork trivet and a pack of 4 "Bubbly" glass coasters.


Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine tasting for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store! Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. 

Choose from one of our popular themes: 

- Wine 101: In Vino Veritas - Identify key components of wine and explore how to pair with the right food to make your next dinner party a success! 
- Beautiful Blends: The Most Carefully Crafted Wines - Join us to explore the art of the blend, from easy-drinking domestic reds to the great white wines of Bordeaux and the Rhone. 
- New World, New Wines: Exploring the Southern Hemisphere - Discover how the Old World’s native grapes and long wine-making traditions have helped shape how we make and enjoy wine all over the world. 
- Viva La France - Explore the greatest wine-making regions in France so you can master our wine aisles and any restaurant wine list! 
- Into the Wild: Walla Walla Willamette & Pacific Northwest - Take a tour of the Pacific Northwest! Learn about the very best from Washington Wine Country to Willamette Valley, Oregon. - From Tip to Toe: A Wine Tour of Italy - Explore many distinctive wines of Italy, from sparkling Proseccos and crisp Pinot Grigios to the Sangiovese-based wines of Tuscany to rich, dark reds of Sicily. 
- California Uncorked: Napa Valley & Beyond - Explore the red and white wines that have brought acclaim to Napa Valley, Sonoma, Amador and the Central Coast. 
- Here’s to Bottles that Pop: Great Sparkling Wines - Nothing is better than a bottle of bubbly! Learn about our favorite sparkling styles, food pairings and, of course, champagne!


Learn more at https://www.totalwine.com/experience/book-our-room/private-classes

Exceptions

Valid at any Total Wine location with a classroom. Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or the last seven weeks of the year. Four weeks notice required from request date.


$600 Value


Thank you to Total Wine & More for this donation!

6 Tickets to a Louisville Bats Game item
6 Tickets to a Louisville Bats Game
$30

Starting bid

Take me out to the ballgame!


Six (6) outfield tickets to a Louisville Bats game.


Louisville Bats Schedule | Schedule | Bats


Value at $84


Thanks to the Louisville Bats for this donation.

2 tickets to any Six Flags Park item
2 tickets to any Six Flags Park item
2 tickets to any Six Flags Park item
2 tickets to any Six Flags Park
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a Six Flags park near you! Get ready for thrills, laughter, and unforgettable memories with this Six Flags Package!

This package includes two (2) one-day admission tickets valid at participating Six Flags Entertainment parks throughout the United States and Canada, giving you the flexibility to choose the adventure that's right for you.

Whether you're conquering world-class roller coasters, cooling off at a water park, enjoying family attractions, or meeting your favorite characters, Six Flags offers excitement for guests of every age.

From Michigan's Adventure to Six Flags Great AmericaSix Flags Great EscapeHurricane Harbor, and many more participating parks, your next adventure is waiting!

Package Includes

  • Two (2) One-Day Admission Tickets
  • Valid at participating Six Flags Entertainment parks
  • Good through the expiration date printed on the tickets


Six Flags: Theme Parks, Roller Coasters & Family Fun Near You


Valued at $100


Thank you to Six Flags for this donation!

One Keynote Speaking Event item
One Keynote Speaking Event item
One Keynote Speaking Event
$200

Starting bid

Need a motivational speaker for your business or organization? Mary Poppell is a dynamic speaker who helps audiences ignite purpose in life and business. Keynotes that ignite magnetic energy.

Each keynote is designed to ignite magnetic energy, strengthen leadership, and equip audiences with practical tools to create lasting impact. Rooted in gratitude, purpose, and intentional growth, every message inspires people to lead authentically, build meaningful connections, and cultivate thriving cultures.

Keynote Speaking | My Life's Purpose | Consulting

Thank you to Mary Poppell with My Purpose Coaching for this donation!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!