Galaxy Cheerleading Memberships 2025

Elite Membership
$145

For Stardust, Nebula, Orbit & Eclipse. This is your monthly tuition payment, covering practices & the team's monthly tumbling class.

Novice Membership
$125

For Shooting Stars. This is your monthly tuition payment, covering practices & the team's monthly tumbling class.

Sibling Membership: Elite/Elite
$261

This membership is the cost of two Elite tuitions minus a sibling discount of 10%.

Sibling Membership: Novice/Novice
$225

This membership is the cost of two Novice tuitions minus a sibling discount of 10%.

Sibling Membership: Elite/Novice
$243

This membership is the cost of one Elite and one Novice tuition minus a sibling discount of 10%.

