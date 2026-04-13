2026 312 Airlift Squadron Rec Dinner Raffle

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A winning mix for those who appreciate smooth spirits and a little variety. This bundle includes a 5 can variety pack of ZYNs, a bottle of Casamigo tequila, a bottle of Tito's Vodka, AND a bottle of Woodford Reserve.
Two $150 Gift cards to Massage Envy - Treat yourself (or share) with relaxing massages for the ultimate self-care experience.
Win the perfect fishing combo with a Bass Pro Shop hat to keep you shaded and a dark blue 16qt Stanley cooler to keep your catch (and drinks) ice cold all day!
Win a green Titans PRO high performance backpack cooler with ice balls-built to keep everything perfectly chilled while you stay hand-free on any adventure.
Bring the party anywhere with powerful sound, karaoke fun, and vibrant LED lights with a Gemini Portable Bluetooth Boombox + Karaoke + LED lighting.
Relax in comfort with a cozy swinging chair perfect for unwinding indoors or out with this blue RIO Swinging Hammock Chair
Cook, crip, and create anywhere with this versatile portable cooking system.
Stay hydrated and keep everything chilled with this durable Stanley duo.
Enjoy a spa-like steam experience at home for ultimate relaxation and recover.
Haul gear with ease using this sturdy, foldable wagon built for convenience.
Travel in style with a sleek wine suitcase designed to carry your favorite bottles safely.
Enjoy premium magnum of Pinot Noir, perfect for sharing and celebrating in style.
Relax with a three-night getaway in comfort, right in the heart of Walnut Creek.
90 Days of unlimited Exterior Gold Washes. Kep your car looking spotless with three months of unlimited premium exterior washes.
10 lbs of assorted grass-fed/grain-finished beef and 3 bottles of Napa Valley Reds. Stock up with the perfect pairings.
Escape to the mountains with a relaxing weekend getaway in a cozy cabin near Lake Taho, perfect for unwinding and recharging.
$100 Gift card to Heritage Chop House - Enjoy a premium steakhouse experience paired with a fun bundle of branded goodies.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!