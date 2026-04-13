Galaxy Heavy Lifters Llc

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Galaxy Heavy Lifters Llc

2026 312 Airlift Squadron Rec Dinner Raffle

ZYNs & Booze
$1

A winning mix for those who appreciate smooth spirits and a little variety. This bundle includes a 5 can variety pack of ZYNs, a bottle of Casamigo tequila, a bottle of Tito's Vodka, AND a bottle of Woodford Reserve.

Massage Envy Gift Cards
$1

Two $150 Gift cards to Massage Envy - Treat yourself (or share) with relaxing massages for the ultimate self-care experience.

Fishing Merch
$1

Win the perfect fishing combo with a Bass Pro Shop hat to keep you shaded and a dark blue 16qt Stanley cooler to keep your catch (and drinks) ice cold all day!

Backpack Cooler
$1

Win a green Titans PRO high performance backpack cooler with ice balls-built to keep everything perfectly chilled while you stay hand-free on any adventure.

Karaoke Boombox
$1

Bring the party anywhere with powerful sound, karaoke fun, and vibrant LED lights with a Gemini Portable Bluetooth Boombox + Karaoke + LED lighting.

Hammock
$1

Relax in comfort with a cozy swinging chair perfect for unwinding indoors or out with this blue RIO Swinging Hammock Chair

Ninja Crispi
$1

Cook, crip, and create anywhere with this versatile portable cooking system.

Pink Tumbler & Cooler
$1

Stay hydrated and keep everything chilled with this durable Stanley duo.

HoMedics Premium Steam Sauna
$1

Enjoy a spa-like steam experience at home for ultimate relaxation and recover.

MAC Sports Folding Wagon
$1

Haul gear with ease using this sturdy, foldable wagon built for convenience.

SERABETTO Wine Suitcase
$1

Travel in style with a sleek wine suitcase designed to carry your favorite bottles safely.

Scribe Magnum Bottle (Pinot Noir)
$1

Enjoy premium magnum of Pinot Noir, perfect for sharing and celebrating in style.

3-Night Stay at Walnut Creek Marriott
$1

Relax with a three-night getaway in comfort, right in the heart of Walnut Creek.

7 Flags Car Wash
$1

90 Days of unlimited Exterior Gold Washes. Kep your car looking spotless with three months of unlimited premium exterior washes.

Grass-fed/Grain-finished Beef + Wine
$1

10 lbs of assorted grass-fed/grain-finished beef and 3 bottles of Napa Valley Reds. Stock up with the perfect pairings.

Tahoe Cabin Weekend Stay
$1

Escape to the mountains with a relaxing weekend getaway in a cozy cabin near Lake Taho, perfect for unwinding and recharging.

Heritage Chop House gift card
$1

$100 Gift card to Heritage Chop House - Enjoy a premium steakhouse experience paired with a fun bundle of branded goodies.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!