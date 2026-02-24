Galaxy Skate Private Party

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About this event
Includes 4 tickets, skates, pizza, snacks, water, and a skate trainer (if needed).
*Tickets are nonrefundable, but they are transferable
Includes 2 tickets, skates, pizza, snacks, water, and a skate trainer (if needed).
*Tickets are nonrefundable, but they are transferable
Includes an additional ticket, skates, pizza, snacks, water, and a skate trainer (if needed).
*Tickets are nonrefundable, but they are transferable
Feel free to bring a friend along with the fam. Includes an additional ticket, skates, pizza, snacks, water, and a skate trainer (if needed).
Please let us know the parent name that will be with your child.
*Tickets are nonrefundable, but they are transferable
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