Old Union PTO

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Old Union PTO

About this event

Galaxy Skate Private Party

2330 William D Tate Ave

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Family Pack (family of 4)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets, skates, pizza, snacks, water, and a skate trainer (if needed).


*Tickets are nonrefundable, but they are transferable

Parent & Child Package
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, skates, pizza, snacks, water, and a skate trainer (if needed).


*Tickets are nonrefundable, but they are transferable

Additional Sibling or Additonal Parent
$25

Includes an additional ticket, skates, pizza, snacks, water, and a skate trainer (if needed).


*Tickets are nonrefundable, but they are transferable

Bring a friend
$30

Feel free to bring a friend along with the fam. Includes an additional ticket, skates, pizza, snacks, water, and a skate trainer (if needed).


Please let us know the parent name that will be with your child.


*Tickets are nonrefundable, but they are transferable

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