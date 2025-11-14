Galena High School Band & Guard Fundraising Store

The Sparks Florist® 12 Months of Flowers Program is the perfect way to show someone you care — not just once, but every single month for a full year. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, saying “thank you,” or simply brightening someone’s day, this program delivers joy month after month with fresh, beautiful flowers.





The "12 Months of Flowers" card allows each cardholder to present their card once a month, for 12 consecutive months, at either Sparks Florist® retail store (listed on the card) and receive a wrapped bouquet of fresh, seasonal flowers! Each bouquet is a $15 value and is available any day and time that our retail stores are open, with the exception of a few blackout dates (listed on the card). Each card carries a value of $180, but it is sold for only $40!