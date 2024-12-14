Hosted by

Galena High School JROTC Online Fundraising Auction 2024

3600 Butch Cassidy Dr, Reno, NV 89511

San Francisco Giants Tickets x2 VOUCHER A item
$75

Starting bid

Redeem a voucher Two Lower Level Tickets for a select 2025 Regular Season Home game in Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA. • Redemptions begin on January 16th, 2025 • 2 Lower Level Tickets in Sections 101-135 Rows 2-43 • Eligible Seat Locations May Vary By Game Within the Sections Listed, and Seats Are Subject to Availability at the Time of Redemption and blackout dates. • Schedule of Eligible Games can be found at sfgiants.com/cw2025
San Francisco Giants Tickets x2 VOUCHER B item
$75

Starting bid

Redeem a voucher Two Lower Level Tickets for a select 2025 Regular Season Home game in Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA. • Redemptions begin on January 16th, 2025 • 2 Lower Level Tickets in Sections 101-135 Rows 2-43 • Eligible Seat Locations May Vary By Game Within the Sections Listed, and Seats Are Subject to Availability at the Time of Redemption and blackout dates. • Schedule of Eligible Games can be found at sfgiants.com/cw2025
Yogurt Beach x4 Vouchers: PACKAGE A item
$18

Starting bid

Four Yogurt Beach vouchers. Est value $31.
Yogurt Beach x4 Vouchers: PACKAGE B item
$18

Starting bid

Four Yogurt Beach vouchers. Est value $31.
Dinner for 4 @ El Dorado / Silver Legacy item
$150

Starting bid

Dinner for 4 at a restaurant of your choice: Ichiban, La Strada, or Roxy Bistro at El Dorado OR Ramsay's Kitchen at Silver Legacy. Maximum value: $350.
Retail Therapy Boutique Gift Certificate item
$50

Starting bid

Shop local! Retail Therapy Boutique is located at Shayden Summit Reno. Value: $100
Yoga Pod Voucher item
$50

Starting bid

One month voucher for Free Flow, Tone and Detox classes at Yoga Pod. Estimated value $129.
Kaia Fit for You & A Buddy: One Month VOUCHER item
$40

Starting bid

Bring a friend and access Kaia Fit one month. Value: $200
Bully's Sports Bar Certificates item
$25

Starting bid

2 x $25 certificates to Bully's Sports Bar
UNR Basketball x2 + Bonus Gift Card: Saturday 1.18.25 item
$40

Starting bid

Two tickets to San Jose St vs UNR home game for January 18, 2025; $25 Bonus Gift Card to use at anytime. Sec 10, Row 18, Seat 4 & 5.
Reno Aces Infield Tickets x4 item
$40

Starting bid

Reno Aces Infield Tickets for 4. Valid Tues-Thurs, 2025 Regular Season, Excludes opening day, playoffs, and holidays.
Reno Ice for 4 people item
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a skate date at Reno Ice. Voucher for 4 people with skate rental. Value: $56
In-N-Out Meal vouchers x4 item
$30

Starting bid

Each voucher includes a burger, fries and a beverage.

