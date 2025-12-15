Galena History Symposium

Hosted by
Register by February 13, 2026 for our Early Bird discount to save $25
Full conference includes:
Friday evening reception includes cash bar, plated dinner, and special performance "Keeping up with the Joneses".
Saturday includes papers and panels, keynote speaker, buffet lunch, cocktail hour cash bar with the Galena Generals.
This ticket is only valid for Presenters attending Friday & Saturday
This ticket is only valid for Presenters attending on Saturday
Saturday includes papers and panels, keynote speaker, buffet lunch, cocktail hour cash bar with the Galena Generals.
Native American and Lead Mine History Bus Tour, 9:00am-2:00pm Travel by comfortable coach touring bus with guides. As we travel through the countryside, learn about Native American cultures, the Black Hawk War at the Apple River Fort in Elizabeth, IL; Father Mazzucchelli’s church (1844) in New Diggings, WI; and the early stage-coach hotel at Berry's Tavern at Gratiot's Grove. We will discuss lead and zinc mining and see the remnants of those industries on the landscape. Box lunch included. Choose beef, chicken, or veggie sandwich. Note: This tour runs concurrently with the Sunday Walking Tour. Please do not book both, as you will not be able to attend both sessions.
Preservation Walking Tour of downtown Galena architecture, Park Avenue, and Grant Park. Note: This tour takes place during the same timeframe as the Sunday Bus Tour. We recommend choosing only one of these two Sunday morning activities.
Grace Episcopal Church offering free 1830's church service.
