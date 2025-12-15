Galena History Symposium

Native American and Lead Mine History Bus Tour, 9:00am-2:00pm Travel by comfortable coach touring bus with guides. As we travel through the countryside, learn about Native American cultures, the Black Hawk War at the Apple River Fort in Elizabeth, IL; Father Mazzucchelli’s church (1844) in New Diggings, WI; and the early stage-coach hotel at Berry's Tavern at Gratiot's Grove. We will discuss lead and zinc mining and see the remnants of those industries on the landscape. Box lunch included. Choose beef, chicken, or veggie sandwich. Note: This tour runs concurrently with the Sunday Walking Tour. Please do not book both, as you will not be able to attend both sessions.