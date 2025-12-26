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Genaustin

About this event

GALentines 2026

2 Austin Symphony Vouchers item
2 Austin Symphony Vouchers
$75

Starting bid

This auction item includes two complimentary concert vouchers, offering an unforgettable evening of world-class music performed by one of Austin’s most beloved cultural institutions. Enjoy a night at the symphony and experience their incredible talent.

Nina Berenato Permanent Bracelet Experience item
Nina Berenato Permanent Bracelet Experience
$30

Starting bid

Nina Berenato has donated a Permanent Bracelet Experience, featuring a custom-fit chain expertly welded for a seamless, clasp-free piece you’ll wear every day. Choose from beautiful, high-quality designs and enjoy a chic, memorable experience at one of Austin’s favorite jewelry studios.

4 Film Passes to Paramount Theatre item
4 Film Passes to Paramount Theatre
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy four film passes to Paramount Theatre Classic Film Series, offering a nostalgic moviegoing experience in one of Austin’s most iconic venues. Enjoy timeless films on the big screen in a historic, beautifully restored theater downtown.

Viva Day Spa $300 Gift Certificate item
Viva Day Spa $300 Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Viva Day Spa has donated a $300 gift certificate, perfect for indulging in luxurious spa treatments designed to relax, refresh, and restore. Enjoy an elevated self-care experience at one of Austin’s premier wellness destinations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!