GALentines 2026

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This auction item includes two complimentary concert vouchers, offering an unforgettable evening of world-class music performed by one of Austin’s most beloved cultural institutions. Enjoy a night at the symphony and experience their incredible talent.
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Nina Berenato has donated a Permanent Bracelet Experience, featuring a custom-fit chain expertly welded for a seamless, clasp-free piece you’ll wear every day. Choose from beautiful, high-quality designs and enjoy a chic, memorable experience at one of Austin’s favorite jewelry studios.
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Enjoy four film passes to Paramount Theatre Classic Film Series, offering a nostalgic moviegoing experience in one of Austin’s most iconic venues. Enjoy timeless films on the big screen in a historic, beautifully restored theater downtown.
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Viva Day Spa has donated a $300 gift certificate, perfect for indulging in luxurious spa treatments designed to relax, refresh, and restore. Enjoy an elevated self-care experience at one of Austin’s premier wellness destinations.
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