Mission Single Inc

Hosted by

Mission Single Inc

About this event

Galentine's 26 Sponsorship

Two Ways to Support Galentine's 26.
$30

You can support our event in one or both of the following ways:

  1. Sponsor a Single Gal's Ticket
    Purchase a $30 ticket to enable a woman to attend the event. Select the number of tickets you’d like to sponsor through the pink "Add +" button.
  2. Become an Event Sponsor
    To become an event sponsor, enter your chosen amount in the “Add a donation” section below. Event sponsors who give $250 or more will receive:
  • One complimentary event ticket
  • Verbal recognition at the event
  • Your logo on our event webpage
  • Your promotional flyer displayed at the table where you’re seated
  • Opportunity to connect with attendees throughout the evening

Thank you for your partnership!

NOTE: When checking out, Zeffy fees are optional. To avoid these fees, click "Other" in the drop-down.

Add a donation for Mission Single Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!