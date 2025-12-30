Galentine's 26 Sponsorship

You can support our event in one or both of the following ways:

Sponsor a Single Gal's Ticket

Purchase a $30 ticket to enable a woman to attend the event. Select the number of tickets you’d like to sponsor through the pink "Add +" button. Become an Event Sponsor

To become an event sponsor, enter your chosen amount in the “Add a donation” section below. Event sponsors who give $250 or more will receive:

One complimentary event ticket

Verbal recognition at the event

Your logo on our event webpage

Your promotional flyer displayed at the table where you’re seated

Opportunity to connect with attendees throughout the evening

Thank you for your partnership!

NOTE: When checking out, Zeffy fees are optional. To avoid these fees, click "Other" in the drop-down.