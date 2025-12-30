Galentine's 26 Sponsorship

You can support our event in one or both of the following ways:
- Sponsor a Single Gal's Ticket
Purchase a $30 ticket to enable a woman to attend the event. Select the number of tickets you’d like to sponsor through the pink "Add +" button.
- Become an Event Sponsor
To become an event sponsor, enter your chosen amount in the “Add a donation” section below. Event sponsors who give $250 or more will receive:
- One complimentary event ticket
- Verbal recognition at the event
- Your logo on our event webpage
- Your promotional flyer displayed at the table where you’re seated
- Opportunity to connect with attendees throughout the evening
Thank you for your partnership!
NOTE: When checking out, Zeffy fees are optional. To avoid these fees, click "Other" in the drop-down.