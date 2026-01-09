Galentine’s Celebration: Linked by Love

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket includes Galentine’s-themed refreshments. Remaining proceeds support extracurricular activities for young ladies. Guests are responsible for the cost of their chosen creation.
Ticket includes Galentine’s-themed refreshments. Remaining proceeds support extracurricular activities for young ladies. Guests are responsible for the cost of their chosen creation.
Unable to attend but still want to contribute?
Choose a donation amount below to help us reach our goal and support young girls as they explore and grow through extracurricular activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!