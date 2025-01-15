eventClosed

Galentine's Day fundraiser

19 N College Ave

Newton, NC 28658, USA

General admission
$50
Celebrate your gal pals on Galentine's Day! Enjoy wine, music, yummy food, and raffle items <3 ALL PROCEEDS benefit WRC to support and strengthen our programs that offer hope, support, and recovery from life-changing events such as job loss, divorce, domestic violence, and other needs facing women.

