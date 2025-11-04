Designer Purse Fundraiser

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About this event
One ticket for $10.00. We are going to select three winning tickets.
The first winner will have their choice of prizes.
The second winner will have the next choice of remaining prizes.
The third winner will claim the last prize.
You will get three tickets for the cost of just $25.00 giving you three chances to win a prize.
This is the best package. You get ten tickets for ten chances to win a prize.
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