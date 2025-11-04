Coraopolis NAACP

Hosted by

Coraopolis NAACP

About this event

Designer Purse Fundraiser

418 Walnut St

Sewickley, PA 15143, USA

One Ticket
$10

One ticket for $10.00. We are going to select three winning tickets.

The first winner will have their choice of prizes.

The second winner will have the next choice of remaining prizes.

The third winner will claim the last prize.

Three tickets
$25

You will get three tickets for the cost of just $25.00 giving you three chances to win a prize.

Ten tickets
$50

This is the best package. You get ten tickets for ten chances to win a prize.

Add a donation for Coraopolis NAACP

$

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